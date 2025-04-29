Disciplined execution and robust defense aerospace demand drive top line growth and improved profitability

First Quarter 2025 Highlights*

GAAP Net Sales of $97.0 million, up 8.5% from $89.4 million; Adjusted Net Sales 1 increased 8.9% to $90.5 million

increased 8.9% to $90.5 million GAAP Net Income of $5.5 million, compared to $2.8 million and GAAP EPS of $0.20 versus $0.10

Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.23, up 15.0% from $0.20

of $0.23, up 15.0% from $0.20 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $11.3 million, up 9.7% from $10.3 million

of $11.3 million, up 9.7% from $10.3 million Solid cash flow generation resulting in net debt of $41.9 million or 0.7x LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1

Progressing on target to close Graphic Arts sale in H1

* Comparative information is relative to prior-year first quarter; results exclude discontinued operations.

1 Note: Adjusted results exclude Graphic Arts business and 2024 legal fee recoveries

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2025, ended March 31, 2025.

