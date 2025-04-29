Disciplined execution and robust defense aerospace demand drive top line growth and improved profitability
First Quarter 2025 Highlights*
- GAAP Net Sales of $97.0 million, up 8.5% from $89.4 million; Adjusted Net Sales1 increased 8.9% to $90.5 million
- GAAP Net Income of $5.5 million, compared to $2.8 million and GAAP EPS of $0.20 versus $0.10
- Adjusted EPS1 of $0.23, up 15.0% from $0.20
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $11.3 million, up 9.7% from $10.3 million
- Solid cash flow generation resulting in net debt of $41.9 million or 0.7x LTM Adjusted EBITDA1
- Progressing on target to close Graphic Arts sale in H1
* Comparative information is relative to prior-year first quarter; results exclude discontinued operations.
1 Note: Adjusted results exclude Graphic Arts business and 2024 legal fee recoveries
Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2025, ended March 31, 2025.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429010628/en/
Luxfer will conduct an investor teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:
- Webcast: Accessible by clicking on this link Q1 2025 Earnings Webcast
- Live Telephone: Call 800-274-8461 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9814 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 15 minutes before the start time (Conference ID:LXFRQ125).
- Webcast Replay: Available on Luxfer's website beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.
- Telephone Replay: Call 800-839-2382 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-7201 outside the U.S.
- Presentation Material: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company's website at luxfer.com under Quarterly Reports and Presentations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429010628/en/
Contacts:
Kevin Cornelius Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
Kevin.Grant@luxfer.com