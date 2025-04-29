Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Peter van der Velden, Managing General Partner, Lumira Ventures ("Lumira") and Michael Mazza, Executive Director, Terry Fox Foundation, and their teams, joined Omar Khafagy, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), to close the market to celebrate the launch of The Cancer Breakthrough Fund, a bold new partnership committed to accelerating innovation and commercialization driven by ground-breaking research.





Lumira Ventures is a leading North American life sciences venture capital firm with a long and deep track record of building transformative companies that impact patients globally, while generating strong returns for investors. In the past six quarters, Lumira has participated in $1.4B of financings, added 8 new companies to its portfolio, enjoyed 5 exits / realizations, and its portfolio companies have received 5 FDA approvals for novel therapies. Lumira is actively raising the Cancer Breakthrough Fund, in partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation, in parallel with its core fund, Lumira Ventures Fund V. The Cancer Breakthrough Fund will invest in companies led by mission-driven entrepreneurs focused on the goal of delivering novel therapies to patients in the fight against cancer.

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, the Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, funding innovative cancer research projects, and bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Together, the two organizations are combining capital, expertise, and vision to bring new hope and solutions to cancer patients worldwide.

