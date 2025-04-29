Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2025. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at: https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/quarterly-results

Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell Investor Relations Department at investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr and/or +90 212 313 1888.

