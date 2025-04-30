Korea Tourism Organization: 'Discover Your Korea in Denver 2025'

Korea Travel Road Show In Denver

"Discover Your Korea in Denver 2025 - A Taste of Korea in the Mile-High City, Denver"

"Discover Your Korea in Denver 2025" was successfully hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Tourism Organization Los Angeles Office at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown

Denver.

The event marked its first-ever Korean Tourism Roadshow held in Colorado, attracting approximately 70 industry professionals and leaders from the mainstream travel sector across the Western United States, providing valuable insights into Korean tourism trends, travel insights, and detailed introductions to South Korean tour products. The event notably strengthened partnerships within the travel industry across the U.S. Midwest and West through productive discussions between Korean Destination Management Companies and U.S.-based tour operators regarding Korea travel packages. During the specialized workshop session, the Busan Tourism Organization showcased the city's vibrant tourism resources by delivering an informative presentation on regional tourism offerings, while Hawaiian Airlines provided early insights into its upcoming new direct flight from Seattle to Incheon, scheduled to launch on September 12th, 2025. Participants also enjoyed engaging in cultural experiences, including the art of Korean Calligraphy, and interactive photo booths, providing them with an immersive introduction to Korea's vibrant traditions.

The evening banquet commenced with warm welcoming remarks from the Regional Executive Director of South Korea's, Heejin Cho, followed by an insightful presentation from the Korea Tourism Organization of Los Angeles, highlighting the latest Korean travel trends and tourism contents. Cultural highlights included captivating K-pop cover dance performances and traditional Korean dances presented by the students from Colorado State University.

The major highlight of the event was Delta Air Lines' announcement of a new direct flight from its Midwest hub airport, Salt Lake City, to Incheon, commencing on June 12, 2025. This new route is notable to be Salt Lake City's only direct flight to Asia, emphasizing plans to stimulate and boost travel demand and promote tourism to Korea through enhanced connectivity with neighboring regions, including Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.

This event significantly contributed to promoting Korean tourism among travel industry professionals, generating strong momentum for Korea as a popular travel destination within the mainstream market, and fostering the development of new Korean travel products in the U.S. Midwest. The successful turnout once again highlighted the U.S. travel industry's growing enthusiasm and interest in Korean culture and tourism. In 2024, the number of U.S. visitors arriving in Korea reached 1.32 million, setting a new record that surpassed previous all-time high in 2023. According to Korea Tourism Organization Data Lab (www.visitkorea.or.kr), visitor arrivals from the U.S. between January and February 2025 recorded 146,707, representing an increase of over 18% compared to the same period last year. The Korea Tourism Organization announced its continued commitment to further intensifying its promotional activities and strengthening local industry networks to achieve yet another record-breaking year for U.S. tourism to Korea in 2025.

Contact Information

Naki Park

Deputy Editor

park.naki@koreadaily.com

818-863-6254

SOURCE: Korea Tourism Organization

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/discover-your-korea-in-denver-2025-1021492