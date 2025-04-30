Casa Rica Tequila Announces Andrei McQuillan as Interim CEO to Drive Brand Growth and Cultural Relevance

Casa Rica Tequila is proud to announce the appointment of Andrei McQuillan as Interim Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a bold new era of creative innovation, cultural relevance, and strategic growth. A proven leader in branding and marketing, McQuillan brings deep expertise in building breakthrough consumer brands through visionary storytelling, distinct positioning, and immersive cultural experiences.

As co-founder and Head of Marketing at Stillhouse Spirits Co. - acquired by Bacardi in 2019 - McQuillan built a reputation for transforming early-stage businesses into high-impact lifestyle brands.

McQuillan's unique approach is rooted in his beginnings as a music manager under the mentorship of industry legend Benny Medina, where he guided the careers of global icons, including Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, and Ricky Martin. McQuillan applies the same philosophy of marketing a celebrity to building brands - focusing on authenticity, emotional resonance, and strategic creativity to drive exposure, engagement, and long-term growth.

"Casa Rica is built on something truly special - unshakable authenticity, fearless branding, and a taste that's nothing short of extraordinary. As Interim CEO, I don't just see a brand - I see a cultural movement in the making," says Andrei McQuillan.

McQuillan takes the helm at Casa Rica during a transformative time. The brand has quickly garnered attention for its collaboration with Maestra Tequilera Zandra Gomez of Agave Azul Distillery - one of the few women running tequila production in Mexico and an up-and-coming force in artisanal distilling. As Casa Rica matures under McQuillan's guidance, the brand strives to grow its cultural depth while expanding nationally through compelling content, partnerships, and experiences.

"Andrei possesses an incredible combination of razor-sharp strategic insight and creative energy," said John D. Quinn, Owner of Casa Rica Tequila. "Under Andrei's leadership, as we embark on our next chapter, we're extending our reach and building a brand legacy like no other."

From premium product positioning to breakthrough cultural moments, McQuillan will lead Casa Rica with purpose, precision, and passion, bringing the soul of tequila to a new generation of tastemakers.

Many of McQuillan's achievements were built on a deep expertise with marketing and communications. McQuillan founded Higher Evolution, a Los Angeles-headquartered creative agency in 2019. It will be supporting Casa Rica, and the agency will continue to thrive with services ranging from strategic consulting to product packaging design.

