Press Release: dsm-firmenich Q1 2025 trading update

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), April 30, 2025

dsm-firmenich Q1 2025 trading update

Management Report

Q1 2025 highlights

-- Good start to the year with strong organic sales and earnings growth -- Progressing well on 2025 strategic plan -- Sale of Feed Enzymes business for EUR1.5 billion announced -- Animal Nutrition & Health exit process advancing as planned -- EUR1 billion share buyback program commenced in April -- FY 2025 outlook unchanged: Adjusted EBITDA at least EUR2.4 billion

Key figures

in EUR millions Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Sales 3,274 3,071 7 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Organic sales growth (%) 8 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Adj. EBITDA 650 463 40 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 19.9 15.1 ------------------------- ------- ------- --------

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: "We are pleased to report a strong performance in the first quarter, with significant growth across our businesses and the effective execution of our strategic plan, including our comprehensive cost and revenue synergy programs.

With our broad exposure to key market trends in Nutrition, Health and Beauty, we deliver innovative solutions which provide critical performance to essential everyday consumer products. Our unique portfolio positions us well to operate in the current uncertain macro environment and mitigate effects from tariffs.

Our strong first-quarter performance, our focus on innovation-led growth, and the EUR200 million contribution from our self-help programs support our full-year 2025 outlook of at least EUR2.4 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, based on current business conditions."

2025 Plan

-- Acceleration of innovation and creation-led organic sales growth -- Delivery of further cost and sales synergies of about EUR100 million to Adjusted EBITDA -- Completion of the vitamin transformation program, with a contribution of about EUR100 million to Adjusted EBITDA -- Exiting Animal Nutrition & Health and completing the tuning of our portfolio as announced at the 2024 CMD -- Strengthening our sustainability leadership for People and Planet

Outlook 2025

For the group, we estimate a full-year Adjusted EBITDA of at least EUR2.4 billion, which now includes an about EUR150 million contribution from the temporary vitamin price effect from a supply disruption in the vitamin market (of which EUR85 million was recorded in Q1) and a (pro-rata) deconsolidation effect of about EUR40 million of Adjusted EBITDA owing to the divestment of the Feed Enzymes business.

Share buyback program

dsm-firmenich intends to repurchase ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of EUR1 billion and reduce its issued capital. This program started on April 1, 2025 for an initial EUR500 million and will be increased to EUR1 billion upon the completion of the sale of dsm-firmenich's stake in the Feed Enzymes Alliance. This program is targeted to be completed by Q2 2026.

Key figures

in EUR millions Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change % OSG Sales 3,274 3,071 7 8 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- P&B 1,015 986 3 2 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- TTH 851 798 7 7 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- HNC 528 526 - 7 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- ANH 874 746 17 19 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- Corporate 6 15 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- Adj. EBITDA 650 463 40 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- P&B 230 234 (2) ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- TTH 168 150 12 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- HNC 92 79 16 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- ANH 186 24 675 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- Corporate (26) (24) ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 19.9 15.1 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- P&B 22.7 23.7 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- TTH 19.7 18.8 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- HNC 17.4 15.0 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- ----- ANH 21.3 3.2 ----------------------- ------- ------- -------- -----

Q1 2025

dsm-firmenich had a good start to the year, recording 8% organic sales growth in Q1 with positive contributions across all businesses, driving a further improvement in financial performance.

-- Perfumery & Beauty: strong growth in Perfumery, and weak performance in Beauty due to suncare. -- Taste, Texture & Health: strong performance in both Taste and Ingredients Solutions, supported by sales synergies. -- Health, Nutrition & Care: continued recovery of Dietary Supplements and Early Life Nutrition, driving strong growth. -- Animal Nutrition & Health: strong underlying performance, supported by temporary vitamin price effects.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding the temporary vitamin price effect increased 22%, driven by strong organic sales growth, synergies, and the vitamin transformation program. These improvement programs contributed about EUR45 million year-on-year in Adjusted EBITDA. Including the about EUR85 million temporary vitamin price effect, Adjusted EBITDA rose 40%.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.9%.

Business Unit Review

Perfumery & Beauty

Perfumery & Beauty (P&B) is a leading creation and innovation partner for the most iconic global and local brands in consumer goods, lifestyle, and luxury beauty. The business unit is home to some of the best talent in the industry, boasts an unmatched palette of ingredients including captives, and is supported by a vertically integrated supply chain. Powered by our science-based innovations in Fragrance and Beauty & Care, we make our customers' products more desirable, essential, and sustainable, driving consumer preference.

Business unit results

in EUR millions Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Sales 1,015 986 3 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Organic sales growth (%) 2 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Adj. EBITDA 230 234 (2) ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 22.7 23.7 ------------------------- ------- ------- --------

Q1 2025

Perfumery delivered a strong, high-single digit organic sales growth despite a tough prior-year comparison, with very strong demand for Fine Fragrances, good demand for Consumer Fragrances, and strong demand for Ingredients. Beauty & Care experienced challenges in sun filters due to weak end-user demand and customer destocking.

Overall, this resulted in a solid performance for Perfumery & Beauty of 2% organic sales growth driven by 3% higher volumes. Excluding sun filters, volume growth was 6%.

Compared to a very strong first quarter last year, Adjusted EBITDA was slightly lower due to an unfavorable product mix with lower sales in high-margin Beauty & Care. The quarter saw a good Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%.

Taste, Texture & Health

Taste, Texture & Health (TTH) brings progress to life by tackling some of society's biggest challenges: providing nutritious, healthy and sustainable food and beverage solutions, accelerating the diet transformation with appealing taste and texture, and nourishing a growing global population. TTH consists of Taste, which includes flavors, natural extracts, sugar reduction solutions, and Ingredients Solutions, which includes food enzymes, hydrocolloids, cultures, natural colorants, nutritional ingredients, and plant-based proteins.

Business unit results

in EUR millions Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change Sales 851 798 7 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Organic sales growth (%) 7 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Adj. EBITDA 168 150 12 ------------------------- ------- ------- -------- Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 19.7 18.8 ------------------------- ------- ------- --------

Q1 2025

Taste, Texture & Health had a strong start to the year delivering 7% organic sales growth fully driven by higher volumes in both Taste and Ingredients Solutions. This was supported by volume growth of 2% from sales synergies, and a pipeline that keeps building.

Market conditions remained solid across regions, except for North America. Growth was mainly driven by local and regional customers, and strong business conditions in Beverages, Dairy and Pet Food.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 12% year-on-year, driven by good organic sales growth and merger synergies. This resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%.

Health, Nutrition & Care

Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC) enables people to improve their health by supplementing their diet with critical nutrients and driving medical innovation forward, so helping to optimize immunity, speed up recovery and enhance quality of life.

