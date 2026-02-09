Press Release

dsm-firmenich provides preliminary comparative figures following the announced divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH)



Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), February 9, 2026

Following the announced divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH) activities to CVC Capital Partners, the assets and liabilities of the divested business have been classified as Assets Held for Sale, and the financial results of the ANH activities have been reclassified to Discontinued Operations.

The financial results are restated to present the Continuing Operations of dsm-firmenich, ensuring a comparable view of the company's ongoing performance over time. The Group will report its full-year 2025 results on February 12, 2026, in line with this new classification.

In Annex 1, comparative figures are provided for the most recent four reported quarters

(Q4 2024, Q1 2025, Q2 2025, Q3 2025) as well as full-year 2024, for the following line items:

Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Organic Sales Growth.



New reporting structure

The following summary outlines the primary structural adjustments that are reflected in the restated numbers for 2024 and 2025:

Perfumery & Beauty (P&B) is restated primarily for Aroma Ingredients and Pentapharm. These activities are included in Discontinued Operations.

Taste, Texture & Health (TTH) is restated primarily for Yeast Extracts, and certain vitamin sales included in the ANH divestment ("non-differentiated vitamins"), which moved to Discontinued Operations, and to include Bovaer (the methane-reducing feed ingredient) which moved from ANH to TTH.

Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC) is restated primarily for Marine Lipids, and certain vitamin sales included in the ANH divestment ("non-differentiated vitamins"), which moved to Discontinued Operations. Veramaris (the 50/50 joint-venture for algae-based Omega-3) is transferred from ANH to HNC.

Therefore, the Discontinued Operations include ANH (incl. the feed enzymes activities divested in June 2025), Aroma Ingredients, Marine Lipids, Yeast Extracts, and certain vitamin sales included in the ANH divestment ("straights or non-differentiated vitamins") and other small divestments, following dsm-firmenich's portfolio review as communicated at the Capital Markets Day in 2024.



KPI adjustment

dsm-firmenich will provide an updated 'Core EBIT' figure, adding back merger-related amortisation as well as the amortisation of other intangible assets recognized through purchase-price allocations (PPA) from all pre-merger acquisitions, to allow for easier comparison with industry peers.



Further comparative details to be provided

Comparative figures for the 2024 income statement that are restated accordingly, will be provided at full year 2025 reporting on February 12, 2026.

Further reporting adjustments to be made in 2026

The Nutrition Improvement activities which are primarily a sustainability-driven program focusing on nutritional support and food aid programs, will transfer from Health, Nutrition & Care to Group Sustainability and will be reported under Corporate Activities as from Q1 2026. These activities generate approximately €20 million in quarterly net sales and operate around break-even at the Adjusted EBITDA level. The restatement in annex does not yet include this reporting change.

The annex is shared in the attachments.

