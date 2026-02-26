Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Winzig bewertet - und jetzt startet die heiße Phase mit Trigger-Fahrplan 2026
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Tradegate
25.02.26 | 20:54
59,70 Euro
+0,20 % +0,12
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,3059,5807:23
59,2059,4807:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

dsm-firmenich cancels its shares following completion of its €1.08 billion share repurchase program

Press Release

dsm-firmenich cancels its shares following completion of its €1.08 billion share repurchase program

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), February 26 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, announces that following the completion of its €1.08 billion share buyback program in 2025, the company has cancelled 12,049,441 shares. As a result, the total number of issued shares has been reduced by approximately 4.5%, from 265,676,388 to 253,626,947 shares.

For more information, please contact:

dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries:
Email: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

dsm-firmenich media enquiries:
Email: media@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction. This communication is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, into or in the United States of America or any (other) jurisdiction where any of such activities would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The offer of bonds referred to in this communication was limited in the EEA and the United Kingdom to qualified investors only. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the securities or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable.

The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.

Attachment

  • Press release_dsm-firmenich cancels shares following completion of share repurchase program_20260226

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.