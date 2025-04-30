DJ DKSH Certified as Great Place to Work® in 15 Key Markets

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability DKSH Certified as Great Place to Work® in 15 Key Markets 2025-04-30 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media Release DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in multiple key markets. This certification affirms the excellent work environment at DKSH and reflects the ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering its employees. DKSH aims to attain this certification across further markets as part of its continued focus on maintaining a high-performing corporate culture.

April 30, 2025 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)