DKSH Certified as Great Place to Work® in 15 Key Markets

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability 
DKSH Certified as Great Place to Work® in 15 Key Markets 
2025-04-30 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Media Release 
DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in multiple key markets. This certification affirms the excellent 
work environment at DKSH and reflects the ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering its employees. DKSH aims to 
attain this certification across further markets as part of its continued focus on maintaining a high-performing 
corporate culture.

