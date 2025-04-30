DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Certified as Great Place to Work® in 15 Key Markets



30.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Release DKSH has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in multiple key markets. This certification affirms the excellent work environment at DKSH and reflects the ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering its employees. DKSH aims to attain this certification across further markets as part of its continued focus on maintaining a high-performing corporate culture. Zurich, Switzerland, April 30, 2025 - DKSH has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Certification in 15 markets. Among the key markets that are Great Place to Work® certified are Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Several markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam have been recognized for their excellent work environment for several years in a row. DKSH seeks to extend this certification to more markets, reinforcing its ongoing focus on fostering an outstanding work environment.



The Great Place to Work® certification program is the gold standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding workplace cultures. This recognition is the result of a thorough assessment and a comprehensive survey of employees, which evaluates various aspects of workplace culture, including trust, leadership, companionship, and more.



Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® in 15 markets is a powerful testament to DKSH's cultural transformation that led to this reputation as employer of choice. In recent years, DKSH has continuously developed a strong and high-performing corporate culture. DKSH has defined core values like trust, empowerment, collaboration, as well as equity, and inclusion, which are deeply embedded in the daily operations. In line with its sustainability strategy, DKSH has also identified key focus areas such as talent identification and development, diversity embracement, and employee engagement, where significant progress has already been made and continued efforts are planned for the future.



The positive impact of this cultural transformation has been acknowledged by employees, as reflected in the results of the Great Place to Work® assessments across the markets. Employees appreciate DKSH's open and inclusive corporate culture, as well as the strong focus on employee well-being. The company's strong emphasis on collaboration and ownership is highly valued, with investments in modernized office spaces and flexible working arrangements also receiving positive recognition.



Antoine Mangin, Chief Human Resources Officer of DKSH, stated: "DKSH is honored to be certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in 15 key markets. This achievement underlines our continuous efforts to establish a high-performing culture, develop outstanding managers as well as leaders, and maintain a workplace where respect, dignity, and positive collaboration are prioritized. We are proud to have a team of employees who demonstrate team spirit, exceptional commitment, and a strong focus on client and customer centricity." About DKSH For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

