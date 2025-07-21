DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Takeover

Media release DKSH has signed an agreement with the Eppendorf Group, a leading German life science company, to acquire Eppendorf's direct presence in Thailand. With this transaction, DKSH further solidifies its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and beyond. Zurich, Switzerland, July 18, 2025 - DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire Eppendorf's direct business in Thailand. Eppendorf is a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world and employs around 4,500 people in more than 30 countries.



In Thailand, Eppendorf is a local market leader for liquid handling (pipettes), centrifuges, and general laboratory equipment. The transaction includes the takeover of Eppendorf (Thailand) Co., Ltd. employees, as well as an exclusive right to distribute Eppendorf's products in Thailand. Through this transaction, DKSH will further solidify its position as a leading market expansion services provider in the field of Scientific Solutions in Asia and beyond.



Hanno Elbraechter, Head, Business Unit Technology at DKSH, said: "We are delighted to see Eppendorf Thailand join our operations. This step highlights the continued outsourcing trend adopted by numerous multinational companies aiming to focus more on their strategic core capabilities, that will benefit DKSH. Eppendorf's portfolio consists of highly competitive instruments, services, and consumables and is complementary to ours in the region. Through our capillary distributor and customer network, we will jointly be able to expand in high-growth segments such as food & beverage, biotech, and pharma."



Wilson Wang, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific China at Eppendorf Group, commented: "We are excited to start this new chapter with DKSH. With this transaction, we are combining the local strengths of DKSH with Eppendorf's strong brand and premium reliable products. We are confident DKSH will successfully develop the business and are convinced this step is beneficial for our own business, our business partners and customers, as well as our valued employees."



The closing of the transaction is expected during the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to certain conditions. About Eppendorf

Eppendorf is a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world. The product portfolio of the business units Liquid Handling & Consumables, Separation & Instrumentation and Bioprocess includes, for example, pipettes, pipette tips, centrifuges, mixers, ultra-freezers and bioreactors for cell and gene research. In addition, Eppendorf offers a wide range of high-quality consumables. In fiscal year 2024, the Eppendorf Group recorded consolidated revenue of €980.3 million and invested €69 million in research and development (R&D). Eppendorf products are used in academic or industrial research laboratories, such as pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, and food industries, as well as clinical, environmental, forensic, and industrial laboratories for process analysis, production, and quality assurance. Since 1945, the Eppendorf Group has been headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and today operates production and R&D sites in Europe, Asia and North America and has subsidiaries in more than 30 countries. Today, the Group employs around 4,500 people worldwide. They all act in accordance with the purpose of the company's founders: to improve human living conditions. www.eppendorf.com



About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized scientific and industrial applications. With around 1,820 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 549 million in 2024. www.dksh.com/tec For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com Melanie Grüter

Manager Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



Eppendorf SE



Dr. Ralph Esper

Barkhausenweg 1

22339 Hamburg, Germany

Phone: +49 40 538 01-195

esper.r@eppendorf.de



