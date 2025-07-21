DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH has signed an agreement with the Eppendorf Group, a leading German life science company, to acquire Eppendorf's direct presence in Thailand. With this transaction, DKSH further solidifies its position as a leading scientific solutions provider in Asia and beyond.
Zurich, Switzerland, July 18, 2025 - DKSH has announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire Eppendorf's direct business in Thailand. Eppendorf is a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world and employs around 4,500 people in more than 30 countries.
