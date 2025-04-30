Link11 GmbH: Link11 brings three brands together on one platform with new branding

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Link11, DOSarrest, and Reblaze have combined their strengths into a single, integrated platform with a new brand identity. The result: a consistent user experience, maximum efficiency, and seamless security. As a European provider, Link11 addresses business risks from geopolitical uncertainties and compliance requirements while securing global business-critical processes through synergies.

With the acquisitions of DOSarrest in 2021 and Reblaze Technologies in 2024, Link11 has expanded its market position. The new Link11 WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) SaaS platform combines DDoS protection with ML-based adaptive security and API protection-offering real-time traffic filtering, AI-powered bot detection, and a next-gen web application firewall for secure, encrypted interactions in one suite.

In late 2023, Link11 secured €26.5 million from Pride Capital Partners to fund product development and global go-to-market plans.

Maximum security through proprietary, sovereign cloud infrastructure and AI

Link11 sets new standards in DDoS protection through its own AI-based technology. Its patented filter secures traffic within the Link11 cloud faster and more efficiently than conventional solutions. Users benefit from intelligent, real-time traffic analysis and control, with continuous learning from attacks.

Unlike providers using third-party infrastructures like AWS or Google, Link11 operates its own cloud, enabling real-time protection without delays-crucial during attacks. As one of Europe's leading IT security providers, Link11 enables platform-independent protection even in multi-cloud environments.

Technological independence as a security factor

Link11's network was developed for modern cybersecurity needs and sovereignty. It strengthens network-edge security, accelerates content delivery, and provides resilience and data sovereignty.

Jens-Philipp Jung, founder and CEO: "Cybersecurity today means resilience against threats and outages. Especially in times of geopolitical uncertainty, sovereign, powerful and trustworthy IT solutions are needed. With Link11, we show what cutting-edge European tech can achieve: resilience, top performance, and compliance - independently and confidently."

About Link11:?

Link11 is a specialized European IT security provider that protects global infrastructures and web applications from cyberattacks. Its cloud-based IT security solutions help companies worldwide strengthen the cyber resilience of their networks and critical applications and avoid business interruptions. Link11 is a BSI-qualified provider of DDoS protection for critical infrastructure. With ISO 27001 certification, it meets the highest standards in data security.?

Press contact:

Link11

Lisa Fröhlich

Lindleystraße 12

60314 Frankfurt am Main

l.froehlich@link11.com

https://www.link11.com/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/link11-brings-three-brands-together-on-one-platform-with-new-branding-302441824.html