INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Global Industry Leaders to Address Critical Trade Changes at Licensing Expo 2025

Licensing Expo offers unparalleled opportunities to connect, learn and advance licensing strategies on a world stage while tackling essential topics on the current economic landscape.

?Licensing Expo, the world's leading platform for licensing, brand extension and collaborations, announces its newly added, dedicated content, addressing trade and market changes to deliver the most timely and critical insights. As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, informing fresh strategies and gaining key answers is top of mind at licensing's most valuable annual tentpole event, May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

"Tariff Turbulence: Navigating Global Trade and Its Impact on Consumer Products" will host an expert-led panel exploring how licensing leaders may adapt to global shifts and navigate vital challenges to find new paths for business operations and resilience (Tuesday, May 20, from 12:45 PM to 1:30 PM, License Global Theater).

Industry authorities?Steven Heller the President and Founder of The Brand Liaison,?Jed Ferdinand, Partner and Co-Chair of Meister Seelig & Fein's Intellectual Property Group and?Sam Hafif, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Concept One Accessories, will discuss how tariff policies are reshaping sourcing, product development, retail pricing and contract negotiations, as well take a deep dive into how brands, agents and manufacturers are responding to market intricacies, presenting options to prepare and get ahead of the curve.

The session reinforces Licensing Expo's role as the global hub for industry collaboration, education and business transformation. Senior decision-makers attending from over 85 countries include buyers from some of the world's leading retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, Inditex, Alibaba amongst many more, with 50% of attendees holding global buying power.

"In times of change, knowledge-sharing and connecting with the community are more important than ever," says?Anna Clarke, SVP of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "Hosting impactful conversations at Licensing Expo as the global stage, reflects the nature of the platform we have designed to inspire creative solutions and discover opportunities, as we convene to decide what the future of our business looks like. Despite disruptions at an international level, consumer passion for cherished brands endures, and this will continue to drive new thinking and innovative approaches as we move forward together as an industry."

Additional curated sessions at Licensing Expo 2025 offer a wealth of content to address ongoing global dynamics and regional prospects, with sessions including:

The Opening Keynote,?The Future of Retail: Trends, Technology, and the Evolving Consumer, hosted by speakers from?Walmart?, Primark and?Miniso.

An exclusive first look at the?2025 Global Licensing Industry Study, led by industry trade association?Licensing International's President Maura Regan, revealing figures from the past year in licensing and indicators for growth in the year ahead.

Expanding into Asia presented by Licensing International's Managing Directors from China and Japan discussing untapped drivers across the regions.

As well as the State of the Nation: Global Licensing and Retail Update, shared by Ben Roberts, Content Director for License Global, analyzing data-driven critical insights into consumer trends, which will provide an outlook on the licensing industry performance to help businesses plan for the year ahead.

Licensing Expo welcomes 250+ exhibitors across every brand category from entertainment to sports, consumer goods, art and more including the world's biggest brands:?Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Mattel, Paramount, Hasbro, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, Activision Blizzard, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Capcom, Crayola, Crunchyroll, Emoji, FC Barcelona, French Football Federation, NFLPA, MGA Entertainment, Pusheen, Ubisoft plus many others , showcasing the fullest slate of available and lucrative IP around the globe that will influence the consumer landscape to 2030 and beyond.

To leverage insights from these educational sessions and more, and to gain access to network with top-tier brands exhibiting at the Licensing Expo, visit? www.licensingexpo.com to register to attend.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980,? Licensing Expo ?is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on? LinkedIn ,? YouTube ,? Twitter ?and? Instagram .?

About Global Licensing Group

The? Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, ?a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets:? Licensing Expo ,? Brand Licensing Europe ,? Licensing Expo Shanghai ?and? License Global .?

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit? www.LicensingInternational.org ?for more information.?

