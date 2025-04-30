Auto Shanghai 2025 kicks off with innovation and global collaboration.

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025) officially launched on April 23 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), running until May 2. As the global automotive market increasingly shifts toward China, Auto Shanghai 2025 stands as a premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements in technology, innovation, and the future of mobility.

Spanning over 360,000 square meters across 13 halls, this year's event is the largest in the exhibition's history, featuring nearly 1,000 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions. Prominent global automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Toyota are unveiling new vehicle models and cutting-edge technologies. Chinese new energy giants like BYD, NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto highlight the country's rapid progress in the electric vehicle sector, emphasizing China's pivotal role in shaping the future of automotive innovation.

In addition to passenger cars, Auto Shanghai 2025 places significant emphasis on automotive technology and the supply chain, with more than 50,000 square meters dedicated to this sector. Leading global auto parts suppliers like Bosch, DENSO, and CATL are showcasing their latest innovations. Domestic leaders such as HUAWEI Intelligent Automotive Solution, BAOSTEEL, FAST, CRRC, and others are presenting advanced technologies. Companies specializing in autonomous driving, AI, and IoV (Internet of Vehicles) solutions, including Pony.ai and Horizon Robotics, are also showcasing next-generation technologies that will drive the future of smart mobility.

The event features a series of forums and technical symposiums, such as the 2025 Global Automotive Leaders Roundtable Forum, where industry CEOs and experts will discuss the future development of the global automotive industry. These discussions will focus on key trends like electrification, autonomous driving, and digital transformation, exploring how these technologies will shape the industry moving forward.

From April 27 to May 2, the public days will offer visitors immersive experiences, with collaborations with tech platforms like "bilibili" and "rednote". This year's exhibition also experiments with new formats that blend automotive innovation with urban culture, tourism, and interactive experiences, engaging visitors in dynamic ways and highlighting the intersection of the automotive industry with modern lifestyles.

Organized by the Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Auto Shanghai 2025 continues to serve as a vital hub for global collaboration, fostering technological advancements and partnerships that will define the future of mobility.

Source: Auto Shanghai 2025

Contact person: Mr. Lu, Tel: 86-10-63074558