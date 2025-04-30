Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
5,070 Euro
-0,110
-2,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8905,50009:12
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM-AGM Statement

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM-AGM Statement 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM-AGM Statement 
30-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2025 AGM Statement 
 
Continued growth and success 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 30 April 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest 
independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, is holding its Annual General 
Meeting ("AGM") today at 11:30 am BST at Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, D04 P3C3. 
Shareholders are welcome to attend the meeting in person. 
 
At the AGM, John Hennessy, Chair of Dalata, will make the following statement: 
 
"As I reflect on this past year, I would like to recognise a number of milestones achieved during the year which 
highlight the commitment and dedication of our teams within our hotels and at central office. The Group has delivered a 
strong operating performance with revenue growing to EUR652 million and we have limited the impact of cost inflation 
through successful innovation and efficiency projects rolled out across our portfolio. We repositioned our brands to 
provide a clearer proposition for our customers, and our strong employee engagement scores continue to demonstrate a 
highly engaged and motivated workforce. We also successfully refinanced our existing debt facilities which were due to 
expire in October this year. 
 
We have made great progress in expanding the Group's presence in the UK with the opening of four new Maldron hotels in 
London, Manchester, Liverpool and Brighton and by securing two agreements for lease, in London (Clayton Hotel Old Broad 
Street) and Edinburgh (Clayton Hotel Morrison Street), both expected to open in 2028. Today, we have also announced we 
have secured an agreement for lease for a new hotel 4-star Clayton hotel to be developed in Madrid in line with our 
strategy of targeting locations in Gateway cities in Europe. The acquisition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport 
remains subject to a detailed review by the CCPC1 and we await a final decision upon the conclusion of their review. 
Our pipeline of over 1,800 rooms also includes Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin and Clayton Hotel St Andrew Square, 
Edinburgh which we expect to open next year and the Group is in advanced detailed discussions on further opportunities 
in Berlin and London. 
 
In our preliminary results we guided that we expected 'like for like' Group RevPAR and Dublin RevPAR to be 2.5% and 5% 
respectively ahead of last year for Q1. Trading in March (the most significant month of Q1) turned out to be lower than 
projected due to a slower pick up than anticipated in transient leisure business. RevPAR on a 'like for like' basis for 
the four-month period January to April will be in line with the equivalent period in 2024 for the Group and ahead by 
circa 3% for Dublin. 
The event calendar for Dublin in May and June was exceptionally strong in 2024 and we expect RevPAR in those months in 
2025 to be lower than last year. We continue to monitor any potential impact of global political events on Ireland but 
given what we know today, we remain confident in our outlook for the economy and the hospitality industry within it. We 
recognise the uncertainty around tariffs but note the economy is in a healthy position with a significant Government 
surplus and strong employment growth. We welcome the suspension of the passenger cap at Dublin Airport allowing 
additional capacity to meet the strong demand from airlines. We also welcome the introduction of The Short-Term Letting 
and Tourism Bill which will help regulate more effectively short-term lettings. 
YTD RevPAR for the Group's UK portfolio is 2.5% behind the same period last year on a 'like for like' basis. Our 
properties in London and Regional UK have been impacted by a reduction in transient leisure demand. As of today, the 
outlook for London looks stronger as we enter the summer months. We have a very modern well invested and well-located 
portfolio of hotels in the UK and are confident of our ability to perform strongly within the UK market as we continue 
to grow our presence there. 
On March 6th, we announced that the Board is undertaking a Strategic Review to explore the available options to 
optimise capital opportunities to deliver on our 2030 Vision and to enhance value for shareholders, including but not 
limited to a potential sale of the Group. The Strategic Review is ongoing and we will update shareholders in due 
course. The team continue to focus on the business during this period and there are many exciting initiatives currently 
underway such as the rollout of a new Revenue Management System, a new Customer Experience Platform and a new CRM". 
 
 
AGM details 
The results of the resolutions relating to the AGM will be published later today. Further information relating to the 
AGM is published on the Company's website at https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investor-relations/shareholder-centre/ 
 
-ENDS- 
 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in 
Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, 
primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron 
hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent 
locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the 
year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free 
Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock 
Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc          investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush    Tel +44 203 753 3069 
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 
Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite       dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Publication on Website

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website at https://dalatahotelgroup.com/ investor-relations by no later

than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website

referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement. 

1 Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (Ireland) 
2 'Like for like' RevPAR excludes hotels added to the portfolio during 2024 (being Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral 
Quarter, Maldron Hotel Liverpool, Maldron Hotel Brighton and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London) and hotels which ceased 
trading under Dalata ownership during the current or comparative period (Maldron Hotel Wexford and Clayton Whites 
Hotel, Wexford)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  385421 
EQS News ID:  2127116 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2127116&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.