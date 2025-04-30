DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM-AGM Statement

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM-AGM Statement 30-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 AGM Statement Continued growth and success ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 30 April 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, is holding its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today at 11:30 am BST at Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin, D04 P3C3. Shareholders are welcome to attend the meeting in person. At the AGM, John Hennessy, Chair of Dalata, will make the following statement: "As I reflect on this past year, I would like to recognise a number of milestones achieved during the year which highlight the commitment and dedication of our teams within our hotels and at central office. The Group has delivered a strong operating performance with revenue growing to EUR652 million and we have limited the impact of cost inflation through successful innovation and efficiency projects rolled out across our portfolio. We repositioned our brands to provide a clearer proposition for our customers, and our strong employee engagement scores continue to demonstrate a highly engaged and motivated workforce. We also successfully refinanced our existing debt facilities which were due to expire in October this year. We have made great progress in expanding the Group's presence in the UK with the opening of four new Maldron hotels in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Brighton and by securing two agreements for lease, in London (Clayton Hotel Old Broad Street) and Edinburgh (Clayton Hotel Morrison Street), both expected to open in 2028. Today, we have also announced we have secured an agreement for lease for a new hotel 4-star Clayton hotel to be developed in Madrid in line with our strategy of targeting locations in Gateway cities in Europe. The acquisition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport remains subject to a detailed review by the CCPC1 and we await a final decision upon the conclusion of their review. Our pipeline of over 1,800 rooms also includes Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin and Clayton Hotel St Andrew Square, Edinburgh which we expect to open next year and the Group is in advanced detailed discussions on further opportunities in Berlin and London. In our preliminary results we guided that we expected 'like for like' Group RevPAR and Dublin RevPAR to be 2.5% and 5% respectively ahead of last year for Q1. Trading in March (the most significant month of Q1) turned out to be lower than projected due to a slower pick up than anticipated in transient leisure business. RevPAR on a 'like for like' basis for the four-month period January to April will be in line with the equivalent period in 2024 for the Group and ahead by circa 3% for Dublin. The event calendar for Dublin in May and June was exceptionally strong in 2024 and we expect RevPAR in those months in 2025 to be lower than last year. We continue to monitor any potential impact of global political events on Ireland but given what we know today, we remain confident in our outlook for the economy and the hospitality industry within it. We recognise the uncertainty around tariffs but note the economy is in a healthy position with a significant Government surplus and strong employment growth. We welcome the suspension of the passenger cap at Dublin Airport allowing additional capacity to meet the strong demand from airlines. We also welcome the introduction of The Short-Term Letting and Tourism Bill which will help regulate more effectively short-term lettings. YTD RevPAR for the Group's UK portfolio is 2.5% behind the same period last year on a 'like for like' basis. Our properties in London and Regional UK have been impacted by a reduction in transient leisure demand. As of today, the outlook for London looks stronger as we enter the summer months. We have a very modern well invested and well-located portfolio of hotels in the UK and are confident of our ability to perform strongly within the UK market as we continue to grow our presence there. On March 6th, we announced that the Board is undertaking a Strategic Review to explore the available options to optimise capital opportunities to deliver on our 2030 Vision and to enhance value for shareholders, including but not limited to a potential sale of the Group. The Strategic Review is ongoing and we will update shareholders in due course. The team continue to focus on the business during this period and there are many exciting initiatives currently underway such as the rollout of a new Revenue Management System, a new Customer Experience Platform and a new CRM". AGM details The results of the resolutions relating to the AGM will be published later today. Further information relating to the AGM is published on the Company's website at https://dalatahotelgroup.com/investor-relations/shareholder-centre/ -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Carol Phelan, CFO Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush Tel +44 203 753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Publication on Website

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Group's website at https://dalatahotelgroup.com/ investor-relations by no later

than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website

referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

1 Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (Ireland) 2 'Like for like' RevPAR excludes hotels added to the portfolio during 2024 (being Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter, Maldron Hotel Liverpool, Maldron Hotel Brighton and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London) and hotels which ceased trading under Dalata ownership during the current or comparative period (Maldron Hotel Wexford and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford)

