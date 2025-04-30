DJ Dalata Announces First Hotel in Spain and Third in Continental Europe

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Announces First Hotel in Spain and Third in Continental Europe 30-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dalata Announces First Hotel in Spain and Third in Continental Europe 243 Bedroom Clayton Hotel to open in Madrid in 2029 Hotel located in Valdebebas, an emerging and vibrant neighbourhood of Madrid ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin, London, 30 April 2025 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces an agreement with Grupo Insur to lease a new 4-star Clayton hotel to be developed in Madrid. The hotel will be situated in Valdebebas, an emerging and vibrant neighbourhood of Madrid, which is adjacent to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, the 5th busiest airport in Europe. Grupo Insur is a leading Spanish real estate company in operation for over 75 years and listed on the Madrid stock exchange. Due to open in the first quarter of 2029, the full-service Clayton Hotel, will include 243 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, meeting and events, outdoor pool and a gym. The all-electric building will include state-of-the-art heat pump technology and will be certified to LEED Gold standard for its energy efficiency and sustainable design. On completion of construction, Dalata will commence operations of the hotel through a 15-year lease term, with two 5-year tenant extension options. The rent, with a guaranteed minimum, includes a ramp up period for the first three years and thereafter will be determined by the revenue performance of the hotel. Valdebebas is a new urban development area in Madrid, boasting a broad range of international and domestic attractions which will drive tourism and visitors to the area. While the airport will be a key demand driver, Valdebebas also has one of Europe's largest exhibition and event centres, IFEMA Madrid, drawing 4 million visitors annually; as well as Real Madrid's training centre, Real Madrid City. Additionally, the new Spanish Courts of Justice, and the new Isabel Zendal Hospital - set to open in 2025 with the ambition of becoming the leading neurorehabilitation centre in Europe - are also located in the vicinity. There is also a strong events pipeline, with a brand-new F1 Spanish Grand Prix starting in 2026, being held in the nearby Barajas district, which will be a significant driver of tourism and economic activity in the region. The signing of the agreement for lease in a major European City, which has become one of the world's top tourist destinations, further demonstrates Dalata's ability to increase its footprint and is consistent with a strategy of targeting locations in Gateway cities in Europe. Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO, Dalata, said: "Madrid is a leading global travel destination and is a key strategic location in our European expansion strategy. Situated adjacent to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in the fast-growing, vibrant Valdebebas district, this newly developed hotel will be ideally positioned to benefit from the area's strong demand drivers, tourist attractions and rapidly growing events space. We are very excited to have secured such an attractive opportunity in one of our target cities in Europe and we look forward to working in partnership with Grupo Insur one of Spain's leading real estate companies, to successfully deliver this exciting project." -ENDS- About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush Tel +44 203 753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

