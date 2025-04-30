Australian battery designer and manufacturer PowerPlus Energy has unveiled a new all-in-one energy storage solution featuring a single-phase 7 kW inverter and a 13. 4 KWh stackable battery. From pv magazine Australia PowerPlus Energy said the Whispr-7 is a smart hybrid battery system featuring a 7 kW solar battery inverter and 13. 4 kWh of battery storage, purpose-built for Australian homes. The Whispr-7 utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and features cell packs from Chinese manufacturer CATL. It has a nominal DC voltage of 409. 6 V, ranging from 320 V to 460. 8 V, with a maximum charge/discharge ...

