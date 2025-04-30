Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 30 April 2025

In line with the press release dated July 17, 2024, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces today the successful completion of the sale of its portfolio of strategic international wines to Australian Wine Holdco Limited ("AWL"), a consortium of international institutional investors and owner of Accolade Wines, effective as of April 30, 2025. The combination of wine assets leads to the creation of Vinarchy, a new global wine company.

Pernod Ricard will continue to distribute such wine portfolio for a few months, facilitating a smooth transition across the globe. This disposal will enable Pernod Ricard to focus on premium international spirits and champagne brands, driving future growth of its business.

The transaction includes the sale of a wide portfolio of strongly established wine brands owned and produced by Pernod Ricard Winemakers, with over 10 million 9Lcs cases annually from three origins including Jacob's Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Brancott Estate, Stoneleigh and Church Road from New Zealand, Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain. The business is an integrated platform from vineyard to bottle and includes seven wineries.

The transaction is the result of Pernod Ricard's continuous active portfolio management, aiming at providing greater opportunities for premiumization, in line with its longstanding policy to deliver sustainable value for its shareholders, employees, clients and partners.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 11 598 million in fiscal year FY24.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Australian Wine Holdco Limited

Australian Wine Holdco Limited ("AWL") is a consortium of international institutional investors which comprises funds backed by Bain Capital, Intermediate Capital Group, Capital Four, Sona Asset Management, and Samuel Terry Asset Management.

