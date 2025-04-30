O'KEY Group S.A.
Press release
30 April 2025
O'KEY GROUP REPORTS NET RETAIL REVENUE FOR Q1 2025
O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.
Q1 2025 operating highlights
Operating review
Group Net Retail Revenue in Q1 2025
Group LFL Net Retail Revenue in Q1 2025
Note: Q1 2025 LFL metrics are calculated based on 77 O'KEY and 216 DA! stores.
Group Net Retail Revenue Monthly Metrics for Q1 2025
The Group's net retail revenue increased by 2.6% YoY to RUB 53,619 mln, driven mainly by DA! discounters' performance in Q1 2025. The Group's net retail revenue increased by 3.6% YoY adjusted for a leap year effect, i.e. not including results of an additional day of 29 February 2024 for comparison reason.
Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets decreased by 0.9% YoY to RUB 35,164 mln in Q1 2025, led by a corresponding decline in LFL revenue. Net of the leap year effect, O'KEY hypermarkets showed a 0.1% YoY increase in both net retail revenue and LFL revenue.
DA! discounters net retail revenue grew by 10.1% YoY (or by 11.2% YoY net of a leap year effect) to RUB 18,455 mln in Q1 2025, driven by LFL revenue and the selling space increase. DA! discounters LFL net retail revenue rose by 8.9% (or by 10.0% net of a leap year effect) on the back of both average ticket and customer traffic positive dynamics.
The discounters' share in the Group's revenue was up by 2.3 pps YoY and reached 34.4% in Q1 2025.
Group Stores and Selling Space in Q1 2025
In Q1 2025, the Group closed one DA! discounter, and, as of 31 March 2025, operated 77 O'KEY hypermarkets and 223 DA! discounters with a total selling space of 663,011 sq m.
ABOUT O'KEY GROUP
O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.
As of 31 March 2025, the Group operated 300 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 223 discounters) with a total selling space of 663,011 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in O'KEY hypermarkets across the regions of O'KEY presence. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs over 19,000 people.
In 2024, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 219.4 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 20.5 bn.
The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd, 49.11%; GSU Ltd, 34.14%; free-float and other holders, 16.75%.
[1] Hereinafter, net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and the average ticket metrics are provided net of VAT.
[2] For comparison reason the adjusted for a leap year effect numbers provided here, i.e. not including an additional day of 29 February in 2024.
