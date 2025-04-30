Apera Asset Management ("Apera"), a leading private debt asset manager providing private capital solutions to lower mid-market companies in Western Europe, is pleased to announce the final close of Apera Private Debt Fund III ("Fund III"), securing total commitments of €2.9 billion including related vehicles and leverage.

Apera's Private Debt strategy focuses on senior secured unitranche financings across Europe. The capital raised surpasses the fund's original hard cap and represents a doubling in size over Apera's prior private debt fund, highlighting the strength of Apera's investment platform and its track record in delivering private credit across its core European markets.

Apera's proven strategy is resonating with a continuously growing institutional investor base, with Fund III receiving strong support from existing and new investors who recognise the appeal and significance of the European lower-mid market. Apera's institutional investor base has broadened out considerably and now includes pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and endowments globally but particularly from Northern Europe, Asia, and North America.

Since inception, Apera has committed over €4 billion to 75 businesses, underpinned by its deep local relationships across its network of offices in Munich, London, Paris and Luxembourg. Firm AUM now stands at €5 billion with the new fund already substantially deployed.

Klaus Petersen, Founding Partner at Apera, said:

"We are deeply grateful to our existing and new investors for their support and are thrilled to have closed Apera's third private debt fund exceeding our initial hard cap and raising more than twice the amount of Fund II. This achievement is testament to the success and established reputation of the Apera platform and the hard work of our growing investment team.

Building on our strong partnerships with leading private equity sponsors and companies, we empower lower mid-market companies across key European markets to grow and thrive. We will continue our unwavering commitment to delivering attractive returns while ensuring strong downside protection, achieved through our rigorous, disciplined investment approach that consistently generates strong outcomes for our investors.

We have developed one of Europe's leading private debt platforms and are poised to expand further with the launch of a Senior Loan strategy. This strategic expansion will further enable Apera to capitalise on the significant long-term growth opportunities within the European private credit market."

Apera's Private Debt strategy focusses on senior secured financings in German-speaking Europe (DACH), the UK, Nordics, France and Benelux. Target investments range from €15 million to €100 million with an emphasis upon providing bespoke financing solutions to strong businesses with robust management which demonstrate downside resilience, competitive market positioning and attractive long-term growth prospects.

Campbell Lutyens acted as global placement agent to Apera on the fundraise with Debevoise Plimpton serving as legal counsel.

About Apera

Apera is a pan-European mid-market private debt investor operating in DACH, the UK, Nordics, France and Benelux with a team of 53 people. We develop long-term partnerships with sponsors, companies, and advisors by providing bespoke financing solutions that enable lower mid-market businesses in Western Europe to grow and thrive, whilst producing attractive returns. Apera is focused on bringing a new standard of transparency to the private debt market. We strive to maintain the highest standards of integrity, promoting collaborative teamwork, and drawing on our wealth of experience in long-term private debt investment.

Apera Asset Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Apera Asset Management GmbH is authorised and regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Munich and Upper Bavaria. Apera Asset Management GmbH French branch is authorised and regulated by BaFin, the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is a marketing communication with regard to Apera Private Debt Fund III ("Fund III"). Fund III has held its final closing; a subscription for interests in the fund is therefore no longer possible.

