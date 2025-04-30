Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - The award-winning app for scanning and managing documents, iScanner, launches a new feature for encouraging small and medium business owners to implement sustainable paper use practices. Every business that actively uses electronic documents instead of paper can get special certificates from iScanner that prove their dedication to a paperless lifestyle.





iScanner is expanding its eco-program, providing small businesses with a boost toward becoming more sustainable

Digital Documents, Real Impact: iScanner's Eco-Program

Every document users export by iScanner contributes to saving trees. The app tracks exported pages and converts them into three parts until users save an entire young tree. There are eight certificates from Twig (100 scans) to Tree Hero (4,000 scans). The final achievement means users have saved a small tree-that's approximately how many pages it takes. For one year of the eco program's existence, iScanner users have saved almost 50K trees in total.

iScanner certificates can be shared online to showcase a company's green efforts, or printed to proudly display its eco-impact in the office.

The launch of the new feature with eco certificates became the next step of the iScanner eco-achievements program. The program was inspired by iScanner's research, which revealed that Americans take the issue of paper overuse very seriously, but small businesses face challenges and barriers while trying to implement eco-friendly initiatives.

"As an app with a focus on digitalization of paperwork and reducing paper consumption, we hope that eco certificates will help small and medium businesses to grab customers' attention and stand out among competitors," said Marina Alekseichik, Product Manager & Sustainability Strategist of iScanner. "Businesses that care about the environment should be more visible because they make enormous efforts to provide good services or products and save natural resources at the same time."

iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 125 million downloads and is available on iOS, Android, and the Web. The app allows users to convert scans into different formats, edit, sign, and turn any image into editable and searchable documents. Moreover, iScanner offers innovative AI-based features such as erasing fingers from scans, deblurring, polishing documents, and AI chat for PDF summaries, searches, and more.

Moreover, iScanner isn't just an app - it's a complete document management solution. On the iScanner website, users can also access a wide range of powerful PDF tools, including PDF converters, as well as options to Merge PDF, Split PDF, and more. Whether on mobile or desktop, iScanner provides everything needed to work with documents quickly, easily, and efficiently.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile (AIBY Group).

