Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
[30.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
29.04.25
IE00BN4GXL63
13,286,600.00
EUR
0
128,839,816.45
9.6970
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
29.04.25
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
981,991.67
97.4198
