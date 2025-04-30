Record has reported robust assets under management (AUM) for Q425. Against a background of increased volatility in currency markets, the company's core risk management services continue to demonstrate their value to both existing and potential clients, while providing opportunities in asset management products. An additional £0.3m of performance fees in the quarter has taken the FY25 total to £3.2m and we have slightly lifted our FY25 earnings forecast. FY25 results will be reported on 20 June.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...