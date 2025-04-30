Avaada Group has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra state government in India to build two pumped storage hydro projects with a combined capacity of 3. 65 GW. The company plans to deploy the projects in phases to support grid stability and renewable integration. From pv magazine India Avaada Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra's Water Resources Department to develop two major pumped storage hydro projects with a combined capacity of 3,650 MW. Avaada, an integrated energy enterprise, will develop 2. 4 GW Pawana Falyan and 1. 2 GW Sirsala pumped storage projects ...

