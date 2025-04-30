BANILA CO Dominates the Global Cleansing Balm Market, Ranked No.1 Top Selling Cleansing Balm, by Euromonitor

From K-Beauty Icon to Global Favorite: A Cleansing Balm That Sets New Global Standards

Banila Co has been named the No. 1 global cleansing balm brand, according to the research by Euromonitor International.

Banila Co ranked as the world's top-selling cleansing balm brand based on 2023 global retail sales

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm surpasses 90 million units sold worldwide

Banila Co continues to expand its cleansing balm portfolio and launches special-edition collaborations

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Makeup brand Banila Co announced that it has been named the world's top-selling cleansing balm brand[1], based on retail sales data compiled, according to data analytics company Euromonitor International.

Widely recognized as the cleansing balm, Banila Co has solidified its position as a leading K-beauty brand through proprietary beauty expertise and innovative technology. According to Euromonitor, the global cleansing balm market was valued at approximately USD 1.04 billion in 2023. Banila Co accounted for 22% share of global retail value sales, reinforcing its standing as the No. 1 brand worldwide[2] in this category.

At the heart of this success is Banila Co's flagship product, Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, which has now sold more than 90 million units worldwide. Since its debut, Banila Co has consistently invested in research and development to enhance the product's efficacy, with these efforts playing a significant role in strengthening the brand's market position.

Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm is recognized for its ability to effectively remove makeup without leaving behind residue, while preserving key ingredients that nourish the skin. Its distinctive oil-balm formula melts seamlessly into the skin, delivering a gentle yet thorough deep-cleansing experience without causing irritation.

Banila Co has also expanded its product line to address a range of skin concerns. In addition to the existing Original, Pore Clarifying, Nourishing, and Calming variants, the brand recently introduced the Enriching Butter line, offering targeted cleansing solutions tailored to different skin types.

Furthermore, Banila Co has collaborated with popular characters such as Hello Kitty and My Melody to launch special-edition collections, transforming everyday cleansing into a joyful beauty ritual. Most recently, a playful partnership with The Powerpuff Girls has further strengthened Banila Co's distinctive brand identity and signature appeal.

A Banila Co spokesperson said, "We are honored that the excellence of our long-standing bestseller, Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, has been recognized worldwide. We will continue to strive to earn even greater trust in the global beauty market by delivering exceptional beauty products."

[1] Source: Euromonitor International; Based on 2023 RSP Value Sales terms, Cleansing Balm sold via all retail channels (Research period: November 2024 ~ February 2025) [2] Source Euromonitor International Limited; Based on Cleansing Balm product sold via retail in RSP value terms, 2023; Research conducted in November 2024 - February 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676710/Banila_Co_Tops_Global_Cleansing_Balm_Market_Euromonitor_International.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/banila-co-dominates-the-global-cleansing-balm-market-ranked-no1-top-selling-cleansing-balm-by-euromonitor-302442397.html