WirelessCar Showcases the Future of Connected Mobility at World Expo 2025 Osaka and AEE Yokohama

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will take center stage at World Expo 2025 Osaka as a Silver Sponsor of Sweden's AutoTech Day on May 20. The company will also exhibit cutting-edge solutions for connected mobility at the Automotive Engineering Exposition (AEE) 2025 in Yokohama, held from May 21-23. These consecutive engagements mark an important milestone in WirelessCar's growing presence in Japan, following the opening of its Tokyo office in late 2024.

WirelessCar at World Expo 2025 Osaka: Silver Sponsor and Speaker

Held under the theme Designing Future Society for Our Lives, World Expo 2025 Osaka serves as a global platform for sharing next-generation innovation. WirelessCar will participate in Sweden's AutoTech Day, part of the Nordic Pavilion programming focused on future mobility, connectivity, and sustainability.

As a Silver Sponsor of the event, WirelessCar will contribute to discussions around the future of mobility through both exhibition and thought leadership. Theo-Han Jansen, Vice President of Strategy at WirelessCar, will deliver a keynote titled: "From Tech to Purpose: The Path to Consumer-Centric, Sustainable Mobility."

The keynote will advocate for innovation led by purpose and consumer value-calling on the automotive ecosystem to align technology with real-world sustainability and seamless user experience. WirelessCar will also take part in a roundtable discussion and networking opportunities with Japanese OEMs and leading Swedish automotive tech companies.

Showcasing Innovation at AEE Yokohama 2025

Immediately following World Expo, WirelessCar will exhibit at AEE Yokohama 2025, Japan's premier automotive engineering trade fair. Located at Booth No. 264 in Hall C at Pacifico Yokohama, WirelessCar will unveil several new technologies for the first time in Japan, including:

Predictive Maintenance powered by AI/ML

Concrete deliverables for Software-Defined Vehicle development

WirelessCar Buddy, an LLM-based in-vehicle assistant

WirelessCar will also showcase its existing product portfolio, including Position & Journey, Digital Key Management (CCC-compliant), Smart EV Routing, Seamless Charging, and Connected Car Essentials.

The WirelessCar team will be on-site to engage with partners and customers throughout the exposition.

