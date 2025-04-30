Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Dow Jones News
30.04.2025 09:51 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G LN) 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Apr-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD 
DEALING DATE: 29-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 689.95 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 207331 
CODE: CU2G LN 
ISIN: LU1681042948 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681042948 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CU2G LN 
LEI Code:   549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 
Sequence No.: 385546 
EQS News ID:  2127528 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2127528&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.