EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 APRIL 2025 SHARES



THE SHARES OF FIFAX PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS



Fifax Plc disclosed on 30 April 2025 that Fifax Plc's significant customer, which currently receives all of Fifax Plc's fish deliveries, has recently failed to meet agreed payment obligations resulting in an accumulation of significant overdue receivables and the material weakening of Fifax Plc's liquidity position.



Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Fifax Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (g)).

Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (g): there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position.

