Liberty Backs Business Owners Following 2025-26 Australian Federal Budget

New opportunities for businesses could be on the horizon and Liberty remains committed to supporting them with flexible business loans in the new financial year and beyond.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / The Australian Federal Budget for 2025-26 outlines various measures to support businesses, including energy bill relief, a 'buy Australian' campaign to encourage local purchases, and workforce development to encourage investment and growth.

For business owners navigating the current economic climate, these updates may provide timely support.

Leading lender Liberty says these changes could offer support for businesses looking to expand, and the non-bank is here to help bring those plans to life with free-thinking business loans.

According to Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, access to flexible finance can play a key role in helping businesses reach their goals.

"Whether it's upgrading equipment, purchasing property, or covering the cost of tools and stock, business loans are designed to support ambitions," said Ms Pantarotto.

Recognising that no two businesses or borrowers are the same, Liberty proudly provides tailored lending solutions.

"Liberty business loans are designed with adaptability in mind, offering several options including low doc loans and business lines of credit," Ms Pantarotto said.

Liberty combines personalised support with a streamlined process to help keep up with the quick pace of businesses.

"We understand that businesses need to take advantage of opportunities as they come, which is why we work to offer timely business loan solutions," says Ms Pantarotto.

Beyond business loans, Liberty also offers solutions across home, car, personal, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"We're proud that our free-thinking approach has allowed us to help over 900,000 borrowers get financial since we began," says Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

