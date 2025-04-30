Scientists in Spain have simulated a system that uses both power-to-heat-to-power thermal batteries and lithium-ion batteries for energy storage. The hybrid system reportedly achieved a 7% lower LCOE compared to a PV system relying solely on lithium batteries, while simultaneously increasing PV self-consumption by up to 20%. Researchers from Spain's Technical University of Madrid have designed a hybrid system that combines PV, lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, power-to-heat-to-power thermal batteries (PHPS), and heat pumps. "The high capital cost per unit of energy storage of Li-ion batteries often ...

