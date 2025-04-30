Perseus Mining Limited: Perseus Mining March Quarter Report

Perth, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARCH 2025 QUARTER REPORT

Strong performance of Perseus Mining's operations continues,

cash & bullion balance grows to US$801 million

PERTH, Western Australia/April 30, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus" or the "Company") (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three months' period ended March 31, 2025 (the "Quarter").

Key operating indicators and highlights for the March 2025 quarter (Q3 FY25) include:





PERFORMANCE INDICATOR UNIT SEPTEMBER 2024

QUARTER DECEMBER 2024

QUARTER MARCH 2025

QUARTER FY25

TO DATE Gold recovered Ounces 121,290 132,419 121,605 375,314 Gold poured Ounces 121,370 131,832 122,915 376,117 Production Cost US$/ounce 991 919 977 961 All-In Site Cost (AISC) US$/ounce 1,201 1,127 1,209 1,177 Gold sales Ounces 108,895 136,623 117,585 363,103 Average sales price US$/ounce 2,249 2,430 2,462 2,386 Notional Cashflow US$ million 127 173 152 452

Perseus's 12-month rolling average TRIFR of 0.74 was well below industry average at quarter-end.

was well below industry average at quarter-end. Quarterly gold production of 121,605 ounces at a weighted average all-in-site cost (AISC) of US$1,209 per ounce.

Production and AISC market guidance unchanged for June 2025 Half Year (2H FY25) and 2025 Financial Year (FY25 at 215,000 to 250,000 ounces at US$1,360 to US$1,435 per ounce and 469,709 to 504,709 ounces at US$1,250 to US$1,280 per ounce respectively .

for June 2025 Half Year (2H FY25) and 2025 Financial Year (FY25 at 215,000 to 250,000 ounces at US$1,360 to US$1,435 per ounce and 469,709 to 504,709 ounces at US$1,250 to US$1,280 per ounce respectively Average gold sales of 117,585 ounces with a weighted average gold sales price of US$2,462 per ounce.

with a weighted average Average cash margin of US$1,253 per ounce of gold produced, giving notional operating cashflow of US$152 million.

of gold produced, giving Available cash and bullion of US$801 million , plus liquid listed securities of US$111 million .

, plus . Zero debt and available undrawn debt capacity of US$300 million at quarter-end.

and available at quarter-end. An affirmative Final Investment Decision (FID) was taken in January 2025 to develop the CMA Underground mining operation at the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d'Ivoire. Contractor mobilisation commenced post quarter-end.

(FID) was taken in January 2025 to mining operation at the Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d'Ivoire. Contractor mobilisation commenced post quarter-end. Following constructive negotiations with the Government of Tanzania to amend the Framework Agreement for the Nyanzaga Gold Mine development in Tanzania, an affirmative Final Investment Decision was taken post quarter-end to develop the mine .

development in Tanzania, an was taken post quarter-end . Perseus's A$100 million buy-back of shares continued between blackout periods during the quarter. The buyback is currently approximately 33% complete and 11,458,975 shares have been purchased and subsequently cancelled.

Group Gold Production and Cost Market Guidance

Forecast group gold production and AISC for the June 2025 half year (2H FY25) and full 2025 financial year (FY25) remain unchanged are shown in Table 10 below.

Table 10: Production and Cost Guidance

PARAMETER UNITS DECEMBER 2024 HALF YEAR

(ACTUAL) JUNE 2025 HALF YEAR

FORECAST 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

FORECAST Yaouré Gold Mine Production Ounces 123,158 120,000 - 135,000 ounces 243,158 - 258,158 ounces All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,124 US$1,215 - 1,315 per ounce US$1,160 - 1,210 per ounce Edikan Gold Mine Production Ounces 96,634 75,000 - 85,000 ounces 172,634 - 182,634 ounces All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,022 US$1,325 - 1,425 per ounce US$1,150 - 1,190 per ounce Sissingué Gold Mine Production Ounces 33,917 20,000 - 30,000 ounces 53,917 - 63,917 ounces All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,701 US$2,100 - 2,200 per ounce US$1,880 - 1,900 per ounce PERSEUS GROUP Production Ounces 253,709 215,000 - 250,000 ounces 469,709 - 504,709 ounces All-in Site Cost USD per ounce 1,162 US$1,360 - 1,435 per ounce US$1,250 - 1,280 per ounce

JUNE 2025 QUARTER EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS

28 April - Nyanzaga Gold Project FID

30 April - March 2025 Quarterly Report & Webinar

Late May - Five Year Production Forecast

12 June - Nyanzaga Gold Project Technical Report

Competent Person Statement

All production targets referred to in this release are underpinned by estimated Ore Reserves which have been prepared by competent persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code.

Edikan

The information in this release that relates to the Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at Edikan was updated by the Company in a market announcement "Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" released on 21August 2024. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in "Technical Report - Edikan Gold Mine, Ghana" dated 7 April 2022 continue to apply.

Sissingué, Fimbiasso and Bagoé

The information in this release that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at the Sissingué complex was updated by the Company in a market announcement "Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" released on 21 August 2024. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in "Technical Report - Sissingué Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire" dated 29 May 2015 continue to apply.

Yaouré

The information in this release that relates to the Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at Yaouré was updated by the Company in a market announcement "Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" released on 21 August 2024. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company further confirms that material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in "Technical Report - Yaouré Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire" dated 19 December 2023 continue to apply.

Nyanzaga Gold Project

The information in this release that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve at the Nyanzaga Gold Project complex was released updated by the Company in a market announcement "Perseus Mining Proceeds with Development of Nyanzaga Gold Project" released on 28 April 2025. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Meyas Sand Gold Project

The information in this report that relates to the mineral resources and probable reserves of the Meyas Sand Gold Project was first reported by the Company in a market announcement "Perseus Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Orca Gold Inc." released on 28 February 2022. The Company confirms it is not in possession of any new information or data relating to those estimates that materially impacts of the reliability of the estimate of the Company's ability to verify the estimate as a mineral resource or ore reserve in accordance with Appendix 5A (JORC Code) and the information in that original market release continues to apply and have not materially changed. These estimates are prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards and have not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the resource in accordance with the JORC Code and it is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource or ore reserve in accordance with the JORC Code. This release and all technical information regarding Orca's NI 43-101 have been reviewed and approved by Adrian Ralph, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

