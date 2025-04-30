Legado ' s communications platform is helping financial and professional services groups achieve significant productivity and efficiency gains

' Legado is also aiming to disrupt the UK ' s eSignature market with the launch of Legado eSign

' Recent client wins and assignments include Co-op Legal Services, Scottish Building Society, and FNZ

Josif Grace-led Legado has posted average year-on-year revenue growth of over 100 per cent for the last three years and is targeting revenue in excess of £3m in 2025

Legado, one of Scotland's fastest-growing technology scale-up companies, is on track for record revenue in 2025. Having posted average year-on-year revenue growth of over 100 per cent for the last three years, the company is targeting revenue in excess of £3 million this year. The Edinburgh-headquartered tech group now has a headcount of 50, and recently appointed senior hires in marketing, sales and finance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430230001/en/

Josif Grace, CEO and Founder, Legado

Led by CEO and Founder Josif Grace, Legado is the UK's leading digital communication and interaction platform, supporting financial and professional services groups as they modernise external communications, enhance compliance, and improve operational efficiencies. The company's Interactive Hub and Digital Vault allow businesses to streamline workflows, while providing more secure and personalised communications.

Recent client wins and assignments include Co-op Legal Services, Scottish Building Society, and FNZ. Legado has a multi-year partnership with FNZ to integrate its technology into FNZ's global wealth management platform.

A research study commissioned by Legado and FNZ in 2024 unveiled significant opportunities to transform client experience through enhanced communications, revealing that 88 per cent of UK financial advisers face challenges with outdated communication practices, which CEO Grace says "underscores the need for innovative solutions".

Legado is also aiming to disrupt the UK's eSignature market with the launch of Legado eSign, an advanced, cost-effective alternative to outdated incumbents. The platform introduces more intuitive UK-aligned regulatory features and reporting, ensuring compliance while offering up to 95% savings compared to existing providers.

Josif Grace said: "The eSignature market has been dominated by legacy providers with outdated pricing and rigid structures that don't align with the evolving needs of UK businesses. With Legado eSign, we're delivering a next-generation solution-offering superior compliance, seamless integration with financial and professional services workflows, and significantly better value. This marks a major step in our mission to modernise communication and interaction across regulated industries."

Before founding Legado, CEO Grace was the Chief of Staff at world-renowned technology campus RocketSpace in San Francisco, where he worked alongside some of the world's most disruptive technology companies, helping them scale and innovate. This experience laid the foundation for Legado's mission to transform how businesses engage with their clients through smarter, more secure, and more efficient digital communication.

With a rapidly growing client base and continued investment in cutting-edge solutions like eSign, CEO Grace says Legado is poised to "redefine the future of customer interaction in financial and professional services".

For further information: https://www.joinlegado.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430230001/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nick Freer

nick@freerconsultancy.com