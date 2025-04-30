Award-winning customers reflect Riskonnect's core values of Pioneer, Spark, Focus, and Community.

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, announced the winners of its Konnect Europe 2025 awards. The recognition honours standout customers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in tackling risk management challenges and driving meaningful results across their organisations.

"These awards recognise the bold thinking and determination our customers bring to risk management every day," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect CEO. "We're proud to celebrate the companies that are not only advancing their own capabilities but also shaping the future of how risk is managed and setting an inspiring example of how our core values can be put into action to create real-world impact."

Riskonnect honoured organisations across four categories that represent each of the company's core values: Pioneer, Spark, Focus, and Community.

The Pioneer category celebrates customers that push boundaries and foster creativity. Among those recognised in the Pioneer category include:

IHG Hotels Resorts

Rathbones Group Plc

The Spark category recognises those that use drive and commitment to energise, engage, and inspire others. Winners of the Spark award include:

BT Group

easyJet

The Focus category honours customers that show relentless commitment to continuous improvement and working with passion and purpose. Winners of the Focus award include:

TUI Group

Stagecoach Group

The Community category celebrates collaboration and mutual respect. Riskonnect presented the Community honour to Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited.

Riskonnect also recognised its channel partner Control Risks for consistently demonstrating exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to our shared success.

Riskonnect hosted the awards ceremony on Tuesday April 29th during its Konnect Europe 2025 conference in London, England. Held annually, the conference is the premier event for risk management leaders coming together to transform the world of risk through positive change.

