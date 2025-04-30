Company to demonstrate how fermentation technology is creating a sustainable alternative to Palm Oil

Clean Food Group ('CFG'), a leading UK food tech business, manufacturing sustainable oils and fats through fermentation, announces that it will be taking part in the Science Museum's upcoming Future of Food exhibition in London, UK.

Future of Food is a significant exhibition at the Science Museum that will demonstrate how science is creating new and sustainable ways of producing and consuming food. Bringing together more than 100 historic and contemporary objects from over 3,500 years, the exhibition invites visitors to learn how human stories, technology and climate have shaped our food consumption patterns of the past and how a collaboration of science, technology and innovation will shape our future industrial food systems.

Food production currently accounts for 25% of all global greenhouse gas emissions and Clean Food Group will demonstrate how its fermentation technology can be impactful in reducing these levels both now and for future generations to come.

CFG will provide a live Bioreactor for the exhibition, showcasing how Metschnikowia pulcherrima, a yeast found on vine leaves and grapes around the world, can be fermented to make a palm oil equivalent. Opening from 24 July 2025 until 4 January 2026, the exhibition will also feature the first ever prototype foods, from chocolate to peanut butter and cakes, to contain Clean Food Group's yeast-made 'palm' oil.

Professor Chris Chuck, Technical Lead and Co-Founder of Clean Food Group, said: "It is an honour to be included in such a prestigious exhibition, and featured alongside some of the most exciting discoveries and innovations in food development over thousands of years. It is a unique opportunity to see the very latest food science in its historical context, a 3,500 year old piece of bread alongside the pioneering technology creating new foods for future generations.

"At Clean Food Group our mission is to provide cleaner, cheaper and more sustainable oil and fat alternatives through our proprietary technology platform, to help address the three main challenges facing the global food system health, environment and food security. As part of this exhibition, we hope to inspire the minds of the scientists of tomorrow. I would like to thank the Science Museum for including CFG in this important initiative."

Notes to Editors:

About Clean Food Group

CFG is a leading UK food tech manufacturer of sustainable oils and fats for the global food, cosmetic and pet food industries. Through its proprietary CLEAN OilCell technology platform, CFG delivers functional oils (CLEAN Oil) and fats (CLEAN Fat) at price parity to agriculture alternatives, whilst meeting the growing need for local and sustainable production.

Founded in 2022 after eight years of pioneering research, CFG manufactures its oils and fats from food waste, leveraging scalable yeast strains and fermentation technology to deliver sustainable alternatives to traditional oil and fat ingredients. With the manufacturing process now validated at scale, CFG has strategic and industrial collaborations in place with leading global FMCG and ingredients manufacturers and has a strong demand pipeline for its products.

CFG has a vastly experienced management team with a successful track record in scaling businesses in high growth regulated industries. For more information on CFG, please visit cleanfood.group.

About the Science Museum

The Science Museum is part of the Science Museum Group, the world's leading group of science museums that share a world-class collection providing an enduring record of scientific, technological and medical achievements from across the globe. Over the last century the Science Museum has grown in scale and scope, inspiring visitors with exhibitions covering topics as diverse as robots, codebreaking, cosmonauts and superbugs. The Science Museum was named a winner of the prestigious Art Fund Museum of the Year prize for 2020. www.sciencemuseum.org.uk. Follow on X, Facebook and Instagram.

