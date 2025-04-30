Ress Life Investments

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 April 2025

Corporate Announcement 16/2025

Ress Life Investments A/S to divest most of its current life insurance portfolio

Ress Life Investments A/S (RLI) has entered into an agreement whereby RLI will sell its life insurance portfolio to a market counterparty at a price corresponding to the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the portfolio.

The objective of the transaction is to enable RLI to purchase new policies and thereby capitalize on attractive opportunities in the secondary market for US life insurance policies whilst providing short-term liquidity.

The transaction is completed in separate quarterly tranches until the end of Q3 2026. The price of the policies delivered in each tranche is pre-agreed at signing of the agreement. As part of the transaction, RLI will maintain a percentage of the policy pay-outs until the completion of the last tranche, the percentage depending on the number of tranches completed at the time of the pay-out. Further, RLI will maintain a portion of future portfolio performance above a threshold even past the end of Q3 2026.

The transaction structure enables RLI to reinvest the proceeds and purchase new policies as the sale of each tranche completes during 2025 and 2026, without having to maintain an excessive liquidity reserve.

RLI continues to pursue its long-term strategy of building a diversified and resilient portfolio of US life insurance policies which has been in place since 2011.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com



Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.





