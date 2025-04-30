Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 April 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 812 million and net profit of DKK 616 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2024 2023 2022 2021 Total core income 1,056 1,040 4,068 3,828 2,862 2,433 Total expenses and depreciation 259 247 1,044 963 891 817 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 797 793 3,024 2,865 1,971 1,616 Impairment charges for loans etc. +24 0 +3 -1 -2 -68 Core earnings 821 793 3,027 2,864 1,969 1,548 Result for the portfolio etc. -6 +23 +62 -7 -69 +7 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 5 5 20 20 20 17 Tax 194 195 768 682 385 309 Net profit 616 616 2,301 2,155 1,495 1,229

Highlights of the first quarter of 2025

The net profit of DKK 616 million is unchanged compared to last year and equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity

Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 5% to DKK 24.5 in the quarter

Core income increases by 2% to DKK 1,056 million

Costs increase by 5%, and the cost/income ratio is 24.5%

Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 24 million were carried to income in the quarter

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 10% in loans and 8% in deposits

The Ringkjøbing Landbobank brand remains in first place in the annual Voxmeter image survey

Decision to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 1 billion

The expectations for net profit for 2025 are maintained unchanged in the range DKK 1.8 - 2.2 billion





