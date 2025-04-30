Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S: Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025



Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders

30 April 2025

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025

The bank's board of directors and general management today approved the quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 812 million and net profit of DKK 616 million in the first quarter of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity.

Core earnings

(DKK million)Q1 2025Q1 20242024202320222021
Total core income1,0561,0404,0683,8282,8622,433
Total expenses and depreciation2592471,044963891817
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans7977933,0242,8651,9711,616
Impairment charges for loans etc.+240+3-1-2-68
Core earnings8217933,0272,8641,9691,548
Result for the portfolio etc.-6+23+62-7-69+7
Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets5520202017
Tax194195768682385309
Net profit6166162,3012,1551,4951,229

Highlights of the first quarter of 2025

  • The net profit of DKK 616 million is unchanged compared to last year and equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity
  • Earnings per share (net profit) increase by 5% to DKK 24.5 in the quarter
  • Core income increases by 2% to DKK 1,056 million
  • Costs increase by 5%, and the cost/income ratio is 24.5%
  • Continued strong credit quality means that impairment charges of DKK 24 million were carried to income in the quarter
  • Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 10% in loans and 8% in deposits
  • The Ringkjøbing Landbobank brand remains in first place in the annual Voxmeter image survey
  • Decision to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 1 billion
  • The expectations for net profit for 2025 are maintained unchanged in the range DKK 1.8 - 2.2 billion

Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
