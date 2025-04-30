OSB GROUP PLC: Q1 Trading Update

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC: Trading update

Published: 30.04.2025

OSB GROUP PLC

Q1 2025 Trading update

OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG or the Group), the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from 1 January 2025 to date.

Highlights

OSBG's first quarter performance was in line with expectations and the Group is on track to meet its full year guidance





Originations were £1.1bn (Q1 2024: £1.0bn) in the first quarter





The Group's net loan book was £25.2bn (31 December 2024: £25.1bn) as we maintained pricing discipline and focus on higher-yielding specialist sub-segments of Commercial, Asset Finance, Bridging and Development Finance





Retail deposits remained broadly flat at £23.8bn (31 December 2024: £23.8bn) and TFSME balance outstanding was £810m as at 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: £1.4bn)





Three months plus arrears balances were 1.7% as at 31 March 2025, unchanged from the end of 2024, in line with modelled expectations





The Group has repurchased £15.7m worth of shares under the £100m share repurchase programme1 which is due complete no later than 10 March 2026

As at market close on 29 April 2025





Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group, said:

"I am pleased with the performance of our lending and savings franchises in the first quarter of 2025.

We continued to prioritise returns over growth when pricing new and retention mortgage products which led to a broadly flat net loan book compared to the end of 2024.

We saw growth in originations in more complex Buy-to-Let and our higher-yielding specialist sub-segments and retail deposit pricing remained in line with our assumptions with an attractive blended front book margin.

Retail deposits were broadly flat as the Group focused on optimising liquidity and utilised funds from the December securitisation to repay c.£600m of its TFSME balance. Since the end of the quarter, we have repaid a further c.£150m of this funding.

The transformation programme progressed well in the quarter with all new Kent Reliance fixed rate bonds now available on our new savings platform. I am proud that our focus on building and delivering excellent journeys for our customers was recognised in March by FS Tech award for Best Customer Service and Experience - Technology.

Given the Group's performance to date, we are on track to deliver the 2025 guidance of low single digit net loan book growth, net interest margin of c.225bps, c.£270m of administrative expenses and low-teens RoTE.

The Board is cognisant of the geopolitical environment and continues to monitor its impact on the UK economy and the macroeconomic scenarios used in the Group's IFRS 9 models.

The Group is well positioned to deliver on its guidance with attractive and sustainable returns for the shareholders and I look to the future with confidence."

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, experience-based manual underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which takes deposits online and through a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.

