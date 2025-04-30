DEBx Medical B.V.: DEBRICHEM Wins 2025 IIWCG Achievement Award for Innovation in Wound Care

Recognized for Advancing Global Wound Care Through Innovation and Efficacy

AMSTERDAM, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEBRICHEM®, the flagship product of DEBx Medical has been awarded the IIWCG Achievement Award 2025 for Innovation in Wound Care at the 16th Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference.

Presented during the Opening Ceremony at ADNEC, this recognition by the International Interprofessional Wound Care Group (IIWCG) honors excellence in wound care and spotlights breakthroughs redefining standards in chronic wound management through innovation and efficacy.

It is not only an honor for DEBx Medical-it's a tribute to the clinical judgment of many clinicians who continue to put DEBRICHEM® into practice and improve outcomes, even in the most challenging cases.

DEBRICHEM®: One Application. First Line. Debridement Solution.

With just one 60-second application, DEBRICHEM® eradicates devitalized tissue, infection, and biofilm from chronic wounds, key barriers that prevent healing from progressing.

For clinicians, it offers:

Rapid, targeted action, reopening the pathway to healing

An easy-to-use approach for multifactorial wounds

A results-driven practical solution in high-pressure settings



For healthcare systems and patients, it enables:

Fewer interventions and lower resource use

Better patient compliance across different wound etiologies

Potential reduced reliance on antibiotics, helping to counter antimicrobial resistance

A meaningful step forward in the fight against amputations

Backed by scientific evidence, DEBRICHEM® supports clinicians in both advanced hospital settings and remote or resource-limited environments.

In a time when healthcare efficiency and antimicrobial resistance are pressing global concerns, innovation like DEBRICHEM® is not just valuable, it's vital.

"It's a moment of shared pride and purpose. This recognition by the IIWCG is an incredible honor, not just for DEBx Medical, but for every clinician and patient who places their trust in innovation. DEBRICHEM® was developed to meet a critical gap in chronic wound care. This award validates the real-world impact our team strives for every day: restoring dignity, preserving limbs, improving lives."- Bert Quint, CEO, DEBx Medical

The award underscores DEBx Medical's commitment to advancing wound care that prioritizes patient progress above all.

About DEBx Medical

DEBx Medical is a medical technology business dedicated to revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds. It focuses on delivering disruptive and efficient wound care treatments that are easy to use and implement in daily clinical practice: DEBRICHEM® - Innovating The Future of Wound Care

