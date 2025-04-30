KHARON PARTNERS WITH HEECA TO ENHANCE COMPLIANCE AND ADDRESS EXPORT CONTROL RISKS IN HIGHER EDUCATION RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS

New Collaboration Equips Research Universities with Kharon's Advanced Data and Technology Solutions for Navigating Research Security and Export Control Risk

LONDON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon, a leader in data analytics and technology, announced a strategic collaboration with the Higher Education Export Controls Association (HEECA), a United Kingdom (U.K.) based network dedicated to advancing economic and research security best practices for universities and research organisations. Through this collaboration, Kharon will expand its support for higher education institutions in the U.K. by providing Kharon's best-in-class risk analytics solutions and insights to navigate the complexities of export controls and research security risks.

Recognizing the growing need for stronger compliance measures, Kharon and HEECA have aligned efforts to help higher education institutions enhance risk management, improve transparency, and strengthen data protection. This partnership supports the U.K. government's call for universities to reduce reliance on foreign investment and increase transparency in funding sources to protect intellectual property, technology, and sensitive research from foreign economic and military capabilities.

As strategic partners, HEECA members can subscribe to Kharon ClearView, accessing Kharon's data visualization platform for conducting investigations and analyses on individuals or entities associated with sanctioned or trade-restricted parties. These insights will equip university leaders with critical insights to assess and mitigate risks related to foreign government influence and protect sensitive research and data.

"Kharon is proud to have been selected to support U.K. universities by strengthening their research security and risk due diligence. Our collaboration with HEECA will aid in the proactive management of compliance risks while fostering an open academic environment where students, professors, and academic professionals can continue their critical work without disruption." - Chris McDonagh, Vice President, Kharon, U.K. and Europe.

"Through our collaboration with Kharon, we continue to support the U.K. higher education sector with access to internationally leading products which will support assurance and compliance across our international activities. HEECA continues to advocate on behalf of its community in developing an enabling research security culture across all its activities." - Chris Buckland, HEECA Co-Chair.

By enhancing risk due diligence, this collaboration ensures that institutions can uphold compliance standards while continuing to foster academic innovation and global collaboration responsibly.

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a range of sanctions and compliance risks that are critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and more. Combining cutting-edge technology and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon provides the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats. Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

About HEECA

HEECA is a sector-led initiative which supports the U.K. Higher Education eco-system across all aspects of research security, including export controls, foreign influence and the broader Trusted Research agenda. Through collaboration with industry, government and academia, HEECA ensures parity of access to materials and opportunity to deliver a trusted and accessible suite of resources.

Visit https://heeca.org.uk/ and follow HEECA on LinkedIn to learn more.

