ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

TAIPEI, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$148,153 million for 1Q25, up by 11.6% year-over-year and down by 8.7% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,554 million, up from NT$5,660 million in 1Q24 and down from NT$9,312 million in 4Q24. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.75 (or US$0.106 per ADS), compared to NT$1.31 for 1Q24 and NT$2.15 for 4Q24. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.64 (or US$0.100 per ADS), compared to NT$1.27 for 1Q24 and NT$2.07 for 4Q24.
We completed the purchase price allocation calculation in relation to Hirschmann acquisition as of September 30, 2024, and have retrospectively adjusted the consolidated financial results for 1Q24.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
1Q25 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 11%, 42%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$123,260 million for the quarter, down from NT$135,633 million in 4Q24.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$72,343 million for the quarter, representing 49% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$16,997 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$14,672 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 16.8% in 1Q25 from 16.4% in 4Q24.
- Operating margin was 6.5% in 1Q25, compared to 6.9% in 4Q24.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$1,256 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,675 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,873 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$40 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$157 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income.
Total non-operating income and expenses for the quarter was NT$139 million.
- Income before tax was NT$9,810 million in 1Q25, compared to NT$11,441 million in 4Q24. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,022 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,862 million in 4Q24.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,554 million in 1Q25, compared to NT$5,660 million in 1Q24 and NT$9,312 million in 4Q24.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,418,995,632, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 1Q25. Our 1Q25 basic earnings per share of NT$1.75 (or US$0.106 per ADS) were based on 4,328,341,956 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 1Q25. Our 1Q25 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.64 (or US$0.100 per ADS) were based on 4,410,238,275 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 1Q25.
1Q25 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$86,668 million for the quarter, up by 17.3% year-over-year and down by 1.9% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$67,057 million for the quarter, up by 14.9% year-over-year and down by 1.0% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$23,566 million for the quarter, representing 27% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,050 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,238 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 22.6% in 1Q25 from 23.3% in 4Q24.
- Operating margin was 9.6% in 1Q25, compared to 10.7% in 4Q24.
1Q25 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$62,295 million, up by 4.9% year-over-year and down by 16.8% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$56,767 million, up by 5.3% year-over-year and down by 17.4% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$49,087 million for the quarter, representing 79% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,845 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,169 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 8.9% in 1Q25 from 8.3% in 4Q24.
- Operating margin was 2.6% in 1Q25, compared to 2.7% in 4Q24.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Equipment capital expenditures in 1Q25 totaled US$892 million, of which US$395 million was used in packaging operations, US$472 million in testing operations, US$23 million in EMS operations and US$2 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$358,413 million as of March 31, 2025.
- Current ratio was 1.04 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of March 31, 2025.
- Total number of employees was 96,436 as of March 31, 2025, compared to 95,492 as of December 31, 2024.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in both 1Q25 and 4Q24. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q25 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 61% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 60% in 4Q24.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 34% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 32% in 4Q24.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 68% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 72% in 4Q24. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 1Q25.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 74% of our total net revenues in 1Q25, compared to 78% in 4Q24.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
27,628
28,797
23,939
ATM Operations
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
86,668
88,363
73,908
Revenues by Application
Communication
48 %
53 %
52 %
Computing
22 %
17 %
18 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
30 %
30 %
30 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
46 %
47 %
43 %
Wirebonding
28 %
27 %
30 %
Others
6 %
7 %
9 %
Testing
18 %
18 %
16 %
Material
2 %
1 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
869
616
206
EBITDA[2] (NT$ million)
24,146
24,845
20,422
Number of Wirebonders
25,222
25,328
25,406
Number of Testers
6,686
6,300
5,611
EMS Operations
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
62,295
74,895
59,365
Revenues by Application
Communication
33 %
37 %
34 %
Computing
11 %
9 %
12 %
Consumer
31 %
33 %
27 %
Industrial
13 %
11 %
12 %
Automotive
10 %
8 %
12 %
Others
2 %
2 %
3 %
Capacity
Equipment CapEx (US$ million)
23
24
21
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2025
Dec. 31
2024
Mar. 31
2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
Net revenues
Packaging
68,411
70,285
59,458
Testing
16,004
15,713
12,102
EMS
61,860
74,243
59,326
Others
1,878
2,023
1,917
Total net revenues
148,153
162,264
132,803
Cost of revenues
(123,260)
(135,633)
(111,982)
Gross profit
24,893
26,631
20,821
Operating expenses
Research and development
(7,579)
(7,676)
(6,609)
Selling, general and administrative
(7,643)
(7,744)
(6,735)
Total operating expenses
(15,222)
(15,420)
(13,344)
Operating income
9,671
11,211
7,477
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,256)
(1,308)
(1,107)
Foreign exchange loss - net
(1,675)
(2,787)
(3,219)
Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities - net
2,873
4,017
4,098
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments - net
40
(133)
57
Others - net
157
441
506
Total non-operating income and expenses
139
230
335
Income before tax
9,810
11,441
7,812
Income tax expense
(2,022)
(1,862)
(1,893)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
7,788
9,579
5,919
Non-controlling interests
(234)
(267)
(259)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
7,554
9,312
5,660
Per share data:
Earnings per share
- Basic
NT$1.75
NT$2.15
NT$1.31
- Diluted
NT$1.64
NT$2.07
NT$1.27
Earnings per equivalent ADS
- Basic
US$0.106
US$0.134
US$0.084
- Diluted
US$0.100
US$0.129
US$0.081
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation
(in thousand shares)
4,410,238
4,399,409
4,368,340
FX (NTD/USD)
32.79
32.16
31.30
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2025
Dec. 31
2024
Mar. 31
2024
Net revenues:
Packaging
69,360
71,342
60,388
Testing
16,004
15,713
12,102
Direct Material
1,219
1,233
1,338
Others
85
75
80
Total net revenues
86,668
88,363
73,908
Cost of revenues
(67,057)
(67,754)
(58,351)
Gross profit
19,611
20,609
15,557
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(6,043)
(6,047)
(5,135)
Selling, general and administrative
(5,233)
(5,127)
(4,345)
Total operating expenses
(11,276)
(11,174)
(9,480)
Operating income
8,335
9,435
6,077
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2025
Dec. 31
2024
Mar. 31
2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
Net revenues
62,295
74,895
59,365
Cost of revenues
(56,767)
(68,713)
(53,913)
Gross profit
5,528
6,182
5,452
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,580)
(1,673)
(1,533)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,340)
(2,523)
(2,310)
Total operating expenses
(3,920)
(4,196)
(3,843)
Operating income
1,608
1,986
1,609
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
As of Mar. 31, 2025
As of Dec. 31 2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
77,100
76,493
Financial assets - current
16,435
9,376
Trade receivables
109,717
113,420
Inventories
59,858
61,181
Others
15,542
14,815
Total current assets
278,652
275,285
Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity -method
41,428
41,810
Property, plant and equipment
342,056
312,531
Right-of-use assets
11,754
11,851
Intangible assets
66,955
67,562
Others
33,332
31,659
Total assets
774,177
740,698
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings[3]
55,485
47,445
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
20,774
18,883
Trade payables
74,382
78,221
Others
117,101
86,391
Total current liabilities
267,742
230,940
Bonds payable
21,066
17,978
Long-term borrowings
126,708
121,750
Other liabilities
23,638
24,243
Total liabilities
439,154
394,911
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
311,522
323,523
Non-controlling interests
23,501
22,264
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
774,177
740,698
Current ratio
1.04
1.19
Net debt to equity ratio
0.41
0.37
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
Mar. 31
2025
Dec. 31
2024
Mar. 31
2024
(Retrospectively Adjusted)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Income before tax
9,810
11,441
7,812
Depreciation & amortization
16,092
15,360
14,599
Other operating activities items
(5,929)
8,444
(5,717)
Net cash generated from operating activities
19,973
35,245
16,694
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(36,349)
(31,546)
(12,513)
Other investment activities items
(1,212)
(11)
(2,995)
Net cash used in investing activities
(37,561)
(31,557)
(15,508)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds
16,149
(1,952)
(139)
Other financing activities items
262
(121)
(33)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
16,411
(2,073)
(172)
Foreign currency exchange effect
1,784
3,167
6,807
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
607
4,782
7,821
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
76,493
71,711
67,284
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
77,100
76,493
75,105
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] EBITDA stands for net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and investment gain or loss as well as other items.
[3] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.