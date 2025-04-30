Bouygues Construction Australia (BCA) is trialing an autonomous piling system (APS) to build Engie's 250 MW Goorambat East Solar Farm (GESF) in Victoria, Australia. From pv magazine Australia BCA, the Australian engineering, procurement and construction contractor (EPC) unit of Bouygues Construction SA, is testing an APS to build French renewable giant Engie's 250 MW GESF solar project in northern Victoria. BCA is using an APS supplied by US-based Built Robotics to help install about 500,000 solar panels at the GESF site near Benalla, roughly 212 km northeast of Melbourne. BCA Project Director ...

