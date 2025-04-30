SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q1, 2025

First quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,0 (4,9) million

EBITDA amounted to SEK -2,8 (-0,9) million

EBIT amounted to SEK -9,5 (-7,9) million

EBT amounted to SEK -9,9 (-9,9) million

CEO STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

The first quarter of 2025 can best be described as a "perfect storm," where several challenging factors coincided at the same time.

We have continued to experience delays with our key partners, D&B and Tietoevry, which have pushed major rollouts of PRISM further out. At the same time, QBIM has undergone the final and difficult stages of its transformation from a consultancy-driven model into a pure SaaS business. These strategic shifts, while essential for long-term growth, have temporarily impacted turnover in a significant way.

Adding to the pressure, revenues from our subsidiary Cemron ceased during the period, as the revenue share agreement we had in place concluded at the end of 2024. As a result, our reported turnover for Q1 2025 is much lower than expected.

Despite these short-term headwinds, we remain confident that we are on the right path forward.

QBIM has made strong progress with Q-Sales, developing new features, building momentum, and generating positive market buzz. The preparations for a separate listing of QBIM/Q-Sales are advancing as planned, with execution targeted shortly after the summer.

Meanwhile, PRISM continues to work closely with D&B and Tietoevry. We have a pipeline building up, with several offers scheduled to be sent out before the summer - including to the Norwegian authority mentioned in previous CEO communications.

Importantly, we maintain a strong balance sheet and now have two subsidiaries with recurring SaaS revenues, both of which are positioned to grow from this point forward.

We remain focused, resilient, and after all optimistic as we move into the next phase of our journey, and I want to sincerely thank our employees, partners, and shareholders for their patience and belief in our vision.

Sincerely,

Stephen Karl Ranson

CEO

For further information contact:

Stephen Ranson CEO

+47 99288 221,

stephen@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication on April 30, 2025 at 8.30 a.m. CET.

This report is to be found on our webpage (https://spectrumone.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/)

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.