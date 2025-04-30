GoodData Reports Record Q1 Growth, Sets Stage for AI Launch in Q2 2025

GoodData achieves 50+ Rule of 40, introduces key product innovations, and prepares AI launch for Q2.

GoodData, the leading composable data and analytics platform, announced a record-breaking start to 2025, achieving strong revenue growth, operational excellence, and critical product advancements.

Financial Results Show Momentum, Growth, and Scalability

In Q1, GoodData exceeded a 50 on the Rule of 40 score - a key benchmark combining profitability and growth - signaling strong business health and growing market momentum.

With 41% annualized growth, GoodData's Q1 performance has exceeded Q4 2024 as the strongest net new quarter in the past five years. This sustained momentum strengthens GoodData's position as the preferred platform for enterprises building modern, scalable data products.

"This quarter validates the scalability and health of our business model," said James Gellert, CFO of GoodData. "We're executing with precision, expanding our enterprise reach, and demonstrating strong operating leverage. We expect this trajectory to continue through 2025."

Product Innovations Supporting Enterprise Needs

Alongside stellar financial performance, GoodData delivered significant product enhancements that support its commitment to enterprise-grade analytics. These include:

AI-Ready Architecture - to further support scalable AI integration, including dynamic metric referencing, semantic modeling augmentation, and contextual insight delivery, while maintaining strict governance and data security.

Composable Data Architecture - expanding data blending, real-time filtering, and raw data access to support for open, distributed data environments without requiring centralized warehousing.

Enterprise Identity and Governance - expanding support for Microsoft Entra ID, SAML, and OIDC, alongside Just-In-Time provisioning and UI-based workspace setup - underpinning secure, scalable, multi-tenant deployments.

Accessibility Progress - advancing toward leading global accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.1 AA, EN 301 549 (EU), Section 508 (US), and PDF/UA, furthering GoodData's commitment to inclusive analytics for all users.

These investments position GoodData as a future-proof platform for enterprises seeking governed, composable, and accessible data solutions.

Accelerating Toward AI-Driven Analytics

Building on this strong foundation, GoodData is preparing to launch its next wave of AI-driven capabilities in Q2. GoodData AI will redefine how analytics and business intelligence interact, emphasizing security, composability, and scalability for enterprise users.

"We see clear alignment between our vision and the needs of today's enterprises - governance, scalability, and actionable intelligence," said Roman Stanek, CEO of GoodData. "This outstanding quarter proves our strategy is resonating, and our upcoming AI launch will further expand our value to customers building data products at scale."

With momentum from a standout Q1, continued product innovation, and a strategic outlook on AI, GoodData is positioned for sustained growth in the quarters ahead.

