Colombia is approaching 2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, with 1. 34 GW currently operational and an additional 700 MW in testing, according to the country's grid operator. From pv magazine LatAm Colombia had 1. 35 GW of operational PV capacity and 699. 4 MW in testing at the end of March 2025, bringing the country's total installed PV capacity to 2. 05 GW, according to data from XM Colombia, operator of the National Interconnected System (SIN) and administrator of the Wholesale Energy Market (MEM). The National Interconnected System (SIN) added 16 new electricity generation projects ...

