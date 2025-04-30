Rudholm Group: Helping Brands Navigate Compliance with Digital Product Passports

BORAS, Sweden, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fashion industry shifts towards greater transparency and regulatory compliance, Digital Product Passports (DPP) are becoming increasingly important. With new regulations for Textile DPP under the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles on the horizon, brands must act now to meet the upcoming requirements.

"With legislation on the horizon, now is the time for textile brands to start engaging with Digital Product Passports," said Kristoffer Schroeder, CTO at Rudholm Group. "At Rudholm Group, we see DPPs not just as a compliance requirement but as a strategic advantage-offering brands a way to build trust, enhance transparency, and drive meaningful connections with consumers."

DPPs provide a structured way to manage product data, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations while enhancing traceability across the supply chain. They enable brands to share detailed product histories-from raw material sourcing to end-of-life recycling-providing transparency at every stage.

Beyond meeting legal obligations, DPPs offer opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and build stronger connections between brands and consumers. As consumers become more informed and demand greater accountability, DPPs provide a direct channel for brands to engage and communicate product information, further strengthening their connection with the market.

Rudholm Group is at the forefront of supporting brands with the transition to Digital Product Passports through its innovative ShareLabel® platform. ShareLabel® simplifies data management, ensuring accurate, real-time tracking of product information and streamlining compliance with regulatory requirements. This technology helps brands future-proof their operations while aligning with emerging industry standards.

Schroeder adds, "Digital Product Passports are about more than just meeting regulations-they represent an opportunity to innovate and lead. By offering detailed product transparency, brands can not only comply with evolving standards but also inspire their customers, demonstrating a genuine commitment to sustainability and ethical practices."

By acting now, brands can stay ahead of the curve, ensuring a smooth transition when new regulations take effect. Rudholm Group continues to develop solutions that help businesses navigate the complexities of compliance while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

About Rudholm Group

Rudholm Group is a global manufacturer of labelling, packaging, trims, and digital solutions, with Scandinavian roots and operations across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The company is dedicated to sustainable and innovative solutions for the apparel and footwear industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674855/Rudholm_Group_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674856/RudholmGroup_ShareLabel.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rudholm-group-helping-brands-navigate-compliance-with-digital-product-passports-302441151.html