Midea Group, International Business Unit: Teka begins a New Century as part of Midea Group

The integration of Teka Group into the leading technology group will exponentially boost the company's growth and the market penetration of its brands.

This operation combines Midea's innovative, technological, and manufacturing potential, Teka Group's century-long brand experience, and the complementarity of their product offerings.

MADRID, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group (000333.SZ and 0300.HK), a leading global technology company, has effectively completed the acquisition of Teka Group (excluding Teka Rus LLC). This strategic operation, initially disclosed in June 2024, strengthens Teka Group's global competitiveness and positions it for rapid expansion in new product categories and markets.

Midea's technological leadership, innovation, and manufacturing scale are combined with Teka Group's century-long brand heritage and robust presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America through the acquisition. Together, the two organizations will provide consumers worldwide with even more comprehensive and innovative home solutions.

Teka Group will enhance its operations, expand its product lines, and enter new categories with the assistance of Midea. The transaction will allow to reinforce the organizational structure and three iconic trademarks of Teka Group: Teka, Küppersbusch, and Intra, while leveraging Midea's global operations and R&D capabilities to unlock synergies.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Teka Group as a member of the Midea family," Jian Fu, President of Midea International Business, Midea Group, stated, "We have successfully combined the best of both worlds: Midea's technological and manufacturing excellence with Teka's strong brand heritage and consumer insight, to provide customers worldwide with innovative solutions and enhanced value".

Mauro Correia, CEO of Teka Group, stated, "The merger with Midea Group represents a thrilling new chapter for Teka. This integration will expedite our commercial development, foster industrial and R&D capabilities, allowing us to broaden our reach into new markets and categories and provide our customers and partners with even more innovative lifestyle solutions and designs".

The transaction further solidifies Teka Group's financial stability, operational efficiency, and market leadership, critical factors in the current economic environment. Teka Group's customers, partners, and employees can anticipate a combination of continuity and new growth opportunities driven by Midea's strong commitment to innovation and technological leadership.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global technology company ranked 277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. Nowadays, Midea has evolved into an international tech-leading company which specializes in six major businesses including Smart Home Business, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, Midea Medical and Annto Logistics. Headquartered in China, Midea Group has a gross revenue of €53.08 billion and employs more than 190,000 people worldwide. The company operates 44 manufacturing bases and 38 innovation centres.

Teka Group currently operates in over 120 countries across five continents. The company has established significant market positions in countries and regions such as Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Chile, Thailand, Turkey, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and the Scandinavia. The company produces millions of products annually and operates 10 factories in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, employing nearly 3,000 professionals. The global recognition of Teka Group's main brands, Teka, Küppersbusch, and Intra, is a testament to their dedication to continuous innovation, quality, and design.

The Midea Group, with the vision of "bringing great innovations to life", has upheld the philosophy of creating a better life through technology since its establishment. At present, Midea's products and services have served more than 500 million customers in over 200 countries and regions. It further forms a brand matrix covering Midea, Little Swan, Toshiba, WAHIN, COLMO, Clivet, Eureka, KUKA, GMCC, Welling, LINVOL, and Wandong.

Teka Group is a multinational group founded in 1924 in Germany, currently present in more than 100 countries, specializing in the design and manufacture of household appliances, stainless steel sinks and faucets. Among its kitchen products are ovens, cooktops, hoods, sinks, and faucets. The group maintains a strong commitment to design and continuous innovation, which has allowed it to obtain 34 awards in this field in the last two years. Its main brands are Teka, Küppersbusch, and Intra.

