Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. / Key word(s): Annual Report

Annual Report 2024 as of December 31, 2024 for Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. is now available online



30.04.2025 / 11:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Annual Report 2024 as of December 31, 2024 of Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. is available on:



https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/canada/



This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.



This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Canada Finance Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Finance Canada Inc. finances parts of the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Mercedes-Benz Financial Services

MBNAC Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting

35555 W. 12 Mile Rd., Suite 100

Farmington Hills, MI 48331

Phone: +1 248.320.9965

Email: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com







