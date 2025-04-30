Pencil Finance announces US$10 million for student loan financing backed by Animoca Brands and Open Campus

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pencil Finance, the student loan real-world-asset (RWA) protocol on EDU Chain that is co-incubated by Animoca Brands and HackQuest, today announced that Open Campus and Animoca Brands have deployed US$10 million in liquidity as loan collateral to facilitate DeFi student loans on the Pencil Finance platform.

Pencil Finance is a decentralized lending protocol designed to bring student loan financing on-chain, transforming how student debt is serviced. It connects global investors with trusted student loan originators through tokenized loan bundles.

EDU Chain is a Layer 3 blockchain on Arbitrum Orbit that is designed for consumer-facing education apps and on-chain education finance (EduFi). EDU Chain is powered by the EDU token (EDU) which is listed on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, MEXC, Bitmart, and various other exchanges.

Open Campus, which is the foundation behind EDU Chain, and Animoca Brands have contributed US$10 million as liquidity to Pencil Finance to be used as loan collateral. The goal is to expand access to education financing through blockchain technology.

Recent policy changes in the U.S. could put millions of borrowers at risk of defaulting on their student loans, highlighting the urgent need for accessible, transparent, and efficient financing solutions for the student loan market, which is estimated to be worth around US$3 trillion globally (Market Research Future, April 2025).

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said: "Blockchain is redefining how education is funded and developed. By bringing student loans on-chain, this initiative seeks to boost transparency, efficiency, and Web3 adoption for potentially hundreds of millions of students globally, while also increasing financial literacy. We believe this will have very significant implications for the US$3 trillion student loan market."

Frank Li, co-founder of Pencil Finance, said: "Blockchain technology allows us to reimagine student lending from the ground up. By bringing loans on-chain, we deliver transparency, efficiency, and access at a global scale, helping students everywhere unlock new educational opportunities."

Harry Zhang, co-founder and CMO of HackQuest, said: 'This milestone demonstrates the real-world impact of blockchain in education. On-chain loans empower students and open new opportunities for investors."

Through Pencil Finance's student loan RWA protocol, whitelisted users can provide liquidity to loan pools. Whitelisted users can choose to deploy capital to a Senior Tranche or a Junior Tranche for higher returns with first-loss risk. Pencil Finance enables loans to be deployed, and repayments to be managed, transparently on-chain.

Pencil Finance issued its first loan this week; the recipient is HackQuest, which will use the loan proceeds to incentivize student developers learning about EDU Chain on the HackQuest platform.

About Open Campus

Open Campus is a community-led DAO that is building an on-chain education network to empower both educators and students. Core contributors to the Open Campus DAO include Animoca Brands, TinyTap, NewCampus, RiseIn, and HackQuest. Together, they are working with Open Campus to enhance the education system for teachers, learners, and institutions by using innovative blockchain protocols and funding initiatives. Open Campus has launched EDU Chain, a Layer 3 blockchain on Arbitrum Orbit designed for consumer-facing education apps and on-chain education finance (EduFi), powered by the EDU token.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) is a Web3 leader that leverages tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers, helping to establish the open metaverse and its associated network effects. It has received broad industry and market recognition including Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast.

Animoca Brands realizes its mission via three integrated business pillars: operating Web3 businesses to advance blockchain adoption with native projects such as Moca Network, Anichess, The Sandbox, Open Campus, NEOM Web3 initiatives, and a regulated stablecoin project in partnership with Standard Chartered and HKT; providing digital asset advisory services including tokenomics advisory, liquidity provisioning, and institutional research to help external Web3 projects grow; and investment management, with a portfolio of investments in over 540 companies including industry leaders Pudgy Penguins, Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, YGG, and many others.

For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

About HackQuest

HackQuest is the gateway to the Web3 development world, providing a comprehensive, one-stop educational infrastructure that minimizes friction and helps onboard developers and non developers to the world of Web3. HackQuest believes that improving Web3 developer education is key to driving mass adoption.

About Pencil Finance

Pencil Finance is a decentralized lending protocol focused on bringing real-world student loan financing on-chain. It connects investors with verified student loan originators, turning student debt into a transparent, investable asset class. Pencil uses blockchain infrastructure, a dual-tranche capital structure, and smart contracts to deliver structured, risk-adjusted returns backed by real-world student loan portfolios, enabling sustainable yield generation with tangible social impact.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675873/Animoca_Brands_Pencil_Finance.jpg

