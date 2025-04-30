EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Change in Forecast

Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE Exceeds EBITDA Guidance for FY 2024 and Announces Outlook for FY 2025



30-Apr-2025 / 11:16 CET/CEST

Marley Spoon Group SE Exceeds EBITDA Guidance for FY 2024 and Announces Outlook for FY 2025 Luxembourg, 30 April 2025 - Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "MS Group"), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, today announces that, based on preliminary results, it expects its operating EBITDA for the financial year 2024 to be above previously communicated guidance. Preliminary, unaudited results show an operating EBITDA of approx. €9.2 million, driven by an unexpected high contribution margin of 34.7%. Preliminary net revenue for the financial year 2024 amounted to €330.1 million, reflecting an increase of 0.8% year-over-year in constant currency. Based on these preliminary results, the Company's Management Board issues the following financial guidance for the financial year 2025, based on constant currency assumptions: A single-digit percentage decline in net revenue ;



; Continued expansion of the contribution margin by more than 100 basis points compared to FY 2024; and



This outlook reflects current market conditions and management's assumptions regarding the Company's operational performance. Significant changes in the macroeconomic environment may lead to revisions of this guidance.



