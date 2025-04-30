London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - IN-VR is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with the Mongolian National Mining Association (MNMA) to promote MiningWeek & MinePro 2025 - International Mining Exhibition & Convention, taking place from September 11-13, 2025, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

This landmark collaboration brings together global expertise and regional leadership to elevate MiningWeek & MinePro 2025 as Asia's premier mining platform, showcasing Mongolia's critical role in the global mineral supply chain.

Positioning Mongolia at the Heart of Global Mining

MiningWeek & MinePro 2025 will serve as the international meeting point for government officials, global mining leaders, investors, and industry pioneers, providing unmatched opportunities for investment facilitation, technological exchange, and high-level dialogue.

Building on the overwhelming success of the 2024 edition-which featured over 7,000 visitors, 350 organizations, 100+ demo equipment displays, and delegations from 20+ countries-MiningWeek & MinePro 2025 is set to be even more impactful.

What to Expect at MiningWeek & MinePro 2025

120,000m² Exhibition Space : Showcasing the latest in mining technology, heavy equipment, and innovation

Strategic Sessions : Featuring topics on procurement policy, critical minerals, green initiatives, responsible mining, exploration, and financing

Presentations & Panel Discussions : Led by government leaders, global dealmakers, and future-forward innovators

Exclusive Roundtable Meetings : Uniting mining associations, policymakers, and private sector leaders to explore collaborative pathways

Business Matchmaking: Targeted networking and deal facilitation among C-level executives, advisors, and procurement decision-makers

Why Mongolia?

Mongolia's vast mineral reserves-including copper, uranium, rare earths, and lithium-place the nation at the strategic crossroads of global mining demand and supply. Bordering China, the world's largest mining market, Mongolia is increasingly recognized as an essential source of critical and transitional minerals.

The Mongolian government is investing heavily in geological surveys, resource mapping, and infrastructure development, providing international partners with unprecedented access, transparency, and reliability.

Through MiningWeek & MinePro 2025, IN-VR and MNMA are committed to enhancing Mongolia's global visibility, attracting foreign direct investment, and fostering a responsible and innovative mining ecosystem.

Quote from IN-VR Leadership



Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR:

"We are thrilled to partner with the Mongolian National Mining Association to promote MiningWeek & MinePro 2025. Mongolia is uniquely positioned to lead the next era of sustainable mining in Asia. Through this partnership, we aim to attract global investment and spotlight Mongolia's dynamic potential across the international stage."

Register Today & Join the Mining Future

MiningWeek & MinePro 2025 is more than an exhibition-it's a global convention for those who lead, invest, and innovate in mining.

Pre-registration is now open. Don't miss your chance to join thousands of global stakeholders in shaping the future of mining.

Pre-Register here: https://www.netzerocircle.org/mongolia/register-your-interest

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a track record of organizing premier industry summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

About the Mongolian National Mining Association (MNMA)

Founded in 1994, MNMA is Mongolia's foremost institution dedicated to promoting sustainable mining practices, influencing national mining policy, and supporting the responsible growth of the industry. The association serves as a critical link between Mongolia's mining stakeholders and the global investment community.

Media & Sponsorship Opportunities

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to schedule interviews, please contact:

END OF PRESS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250282

SOURCE: IN-VR Limited